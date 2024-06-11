Hamptons, Fire Island, North Fork rentals this summer

Summer has arrived and Long Island's most popular vacation communities — from Fire Island to the East End — are gearing up for another busy season.

With Memorial Day weekend as the traditional start of the season, rental agreements are being signed daily, real estate agents said.

“We've doubled the number of rentals we did this year, from March and April last year,” said Todd Bourgard, Douglas Elliman CEO for the Hamptons and North Fork. “It's been a strong couple of months.”

Judi Desiderio, CEO of Town and Country Real Estate, said many of her company's rental agreements were signed at the end of last year.

“They were re-renting the houses they had stayed in that summer,” she said.

Then, over the winter, it came to a “screeching halt” with rentals just picking back up in the spring, she said.

“I'm not surprised,” Desiderio said. “I attribute to those heavily invested in Wall Street. The first quarter, stocks were flying,” so people were keeping their money in the market, she said.

“But once it warms up, and Manhattan hits the 80s, they say, 'I can't stay here in the summer. Do we have a rental, honey?' ”

Fire Island saw a slow winter in terms of snagging rentals for summer, too, said Abigail Mago, owner of Fire Island Sales and Rentals, although it is now picking up.

“We have more availability than we normally do at this time,” Mago said, adding that landlords who adjusted prices from the pandemic's all-time highs are renting more quickly.

Real estate agents advise anyone interested in a summer rental to make a decision quickly — because once it gets hot, the rentals may go fast. Don't be afraid to ask for a price adjustment, either.

“If you see something, make an offer,” said Desiderio.

Sheri Winter Parker, an agent with Corcoran, agreed.

“Don't be afraid to ask,” she said. “You never know what is going on, and landlords would rather rent.”

Hamptons

Always a hot spot to rent, the Hamptons have very different personalities by community. Montauk, East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton are the better-known summer rental towns. But in the last few years, due to higher costs, rentals have sprouted up in Westhampton and Hampton Bays, once the hometowns of the summer work staff.

“Westhampton is huge,” Desiderio said. “It has been reestablished with a performing arts center and great shopping … Hampton Bays is fabulous for boaters with gorgeous beaches.”

Montauk June: $25,000 July: 40,000 August through Labor Day: $45,000

This Montauk rental is in the Ditch Plains area. Credit: Liz Glasgow Studios

This new rental in the Ditch Plains area of Montauk has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and is near the beach. It sports an open kitchen, fireplace and back deck. June; $25,000. July; 40,000. August through Labor Day; $45,000. David Ryan, Town and Country Real Estate, 631-668-0500. ext. 433.

Southampton July: $18,000 August through Labor Day: $25,000 July through Labor Day: $40,000

This Southampton rental sleeps eight people. Credit: Ruby Star Media/Amy Vivinetto

This four-bedroom traditional cedar shake rental sleeps eight and is close to Southampton Village. The open-concept home includes double sitting rooms and a formal dining room with a piano. A rear deck leads to the pool area with a landscaped yard. July; $18,000. August through Labor Day; $25,000. July through Labor Day; $40,000. Douglas Sabo, Nest Seekers International, 516-382-5727.

Fire Island

Fire Island continues to hold on to the higher pricing, but that, in turn, has led to more inventory.

“We have more availability than we typically do. We are seeing a bit of regression in pricing, but some homeowners are stubborn,” said Abigail Mago, of Fire Island Sales and Rentals. “But it is still a strong market.”

The higher-end of the rental market, at $10,000 a week, is doing best, Mago said. That's because they are often larger renovated houses with pools — once rarely available — that are rented by a group of friends or extended families.

Before COVID, the lower end rented for $3,500 a week. Now, those homes, usually cottages with no pool, jumped to $5,000 to $6,000 a week.

“They really need to come down to the $4,000 market” to garner more interest, she said.

The types of rentals have changed over the years as well, said Tanya Fuchs, of Ramsay Realtors in Bay Shore, and a year-round resident of Fire Island. Most homes now rent weekly or monthly, she said, and fewer are renting for an entire season.

Atlantique $5,000 a week

This Atlantique rental is known as “Eel Farm” and is close to the ocean. Credit: Ramsay Realtor

Known as the Eel Farm, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has bay views and is close to the ocean. Atlantique, a boating community, is about a 1.2-mile walk to Ocean Beach and a taxi ride from Kismet. The home comes with a boat slip and a day boat slip for a guest. $5,000 a week. Tanya Fuchs, Ramsay Realtors, 631-478-8546.

Ocean Beach $11,750 a week

This Ocean Beach rental was renovated to include a deck that leads to a pool. Credit: Julia Matouzzi

This five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was recently renovated to include a new deck that leads to a pool. Located between town and the beach, it features a larger en-suite with walk-in closet and loft. $11,750 a week. Samantha Raimond, 631-583-8898.

North Fork

The bucolic North Fork, from Riverhead to Orient, has always been an area that marches to the beat of a different drum. While the Hamptons are about the beaches, parties and shopping, the North Fork tends to be more laid back, with farms, markets and wineries as its main attractions.

Leases are often taken by repeat renters, and prices never had the big Covid-era jump that happened on its sister fork or Fire Island.

“It's been a slower year on the North Fork,” said Joseph Savio, a Douglas Elliman broker and executive sales manager of the North Fork, adding that some prices are lower than they have been the past few years.

Parker saw a slow start to the season, but saw demand picking up the last week of May.

“Now that the nice weather has hit, people are starting to look at [summer] rentals," she said.

According to OneKey MLS, there are more than 200 rentals still available on the North Fork. The top price is $150,000 for the season for a large waterfront estate, while many rentals range from about $25,000 to $30,000 a month.

But Savio reminds renters they don't have to rent for an entire season.

“It can be for two weeks in Town of Southold,” he said.

Orient July: $30,000 August through Labor Day: $32,500

This Orient rental is on the water has a private beach. Credit: alexander aquino

This fully renovated Orient home overlooks Long Island Sound and comes with a private beach and large, heated inground pool. The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom rental has one en-suite on the first floor. Features include hardwood floors throughout, a four-season room and large deck with awnings. July; $30,000. August through Labor Day: $32,500. Alexander Aquino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate 631-902-7351.

Southold June: $25,000 July: $45,000 August through Labor Day: $45,000

This Southold rental sits on 3 acres blocks from the beach. Credit: Corcoran

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse sits on a landscaped, 3-acre property. Just two blocks from the beach, the property has an inground 18-by-50-foot heated saltwater pool, double outdoor showers, garden with raised beds and cutting flowers, a library with fireplace and large kitchen. June; $25,000. July; $45,000. August through Labor Day; $45,000. Sheri Winter Parker, Corcoran, 631-848-7730