Water Mill home for sale on 6 acres has saltwater pool, gated entry

Past a metal gate that wears the words, "Whispering Winds," and up a driveway that winds through woods, stands a hill-top house that overlooks the water.

"All of a sudden this stucco-clad, massive, European [style] estate just kind of appears out of nowhere," said Matthew Melinger, a real estate salesperson for Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house is on the market for almost $7 million. Annual taxes on the 5.8-acre property, which falls within the Southampton Union Free School District, total $10,974.

Melinger listed the Deerfield Road property as a co-exclusive with Jane Babcook, a licensed associate real estate broker for Christie's International Real Estate Group.

The house was built in 1998. Credit: Susan Sims Photography

Built in 1998, according to property records, the three-level house was purchased by its current owner in 2005. The owner, who declined to comment, upgraded the home every year since, Melinger said.

"She's constantly maintaining and restoring the house, but she also keeps adding to it," Melinger said.

In 2024 alone, he said, upgrades included an extended veranda with twin fire pits, a redone gated saltwater pool, a gated entry system with video monitoring and various cosmetic interior upgrades.

"Basically what she tried to do was, there's a lot of traditional architectural elements incorporated into more modern construction," Melinger said.

A gated saltwater pool was redone this year. Credit: Susan Sims Photography

On the second floor landing, a trap door with a laundry shoot leads to the laundry room in the basement. A dumbwaiter connects the primary suite and the kitchen, Melinger added.

The combination of location, construction and design elements "sort of bucks every stereotype when you think of traditional Hamptons architecture," Melinger said.

"It's not like a traditional open concept, double height entry, modern farmhouse build, like we're used to seeing out there," he said.

The primary suite has three private terraces, Melinger said; one of them includes an outdoor shower. From the suite, a back staircase offers access to an office behind the third-floor bedrooms.

Throughout the home, amenities include five wood-burning fireplaces and a "colossal dressing salon" with "department store-style displays," Melinger said. Natural light enters a breakfast room via French windows. On the lower level, there are a yoga studio and sauna.

In addition to the pool, there are a tennis court and tree swing.

The house was designed "to feel like you're in a private park at the top of the hill," the listing agent said. Credit: Susan Sims Photography

While the property measures nearly 6 acres, Melinger said approximately 20% of that is cleared. There is room for additional clearing, but not much, within Water Mill's clearing restrictions, he said.

"The whole idea of this, the way that this is designed, is to feel like you're in a private park at the top of the hill," he said.