Hauppauge: Industries help with taxes, while residents offer character, spirit

THE SCOOP Home to the largest industrial complexes in the Northeast and the Eagles high school teams, Hauppauge is both a thriving business center and a cozy community big on school achievements.

It is also a town proud of its large population of war veterans, often honoring them at parades and school events.

"Hauppauge has one of the highest number of veterans," said Rob J. Scarito, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "It also has a large number of firefighters, and police. It adds a lot of character and a sense of community."

Scarito, also the vice president of the Hauppauge school board, said the small class sizes, as low as 18 students in an elementary classroom, are a bonus for families moving to the area. The high school is also one of the few with a pool, where athletes garner high scores in swim meets and scholarship opportunities.

While Hauppauge has no true downtown, it is home to multiple shopping centers, including one on Hauppauge Road. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Another bonus is the subsidized real estate taxes. The 1,400-acre Long Island Innovation Park has 55,000 employees with close to 1,300 companies, and pays about 55 cents for every dollar of school taxes, providing a great relief for residential homeowners.

The name Hauppauge is Algonquin for "overflowed land" because of its proximity to the Nissequogue River, according to Newsday archives.

The 10.7-square-mile community straddles two townships; Smithtown and Islip, almost evenly split. It also is close to major highways: Northern State Parkway, the Long Island Expressway and Motor Parkway, making it accessible to other areas. While it doesn't have a downtown, its many eateries and shops are dotted along its streets.

The Rinx is one of the Island's last ice skating rinks. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown is close to Hauppauge and its residents use the 627-acre park for hiking, playgrounds, and fresh water fishing, said Scarito.

Hauppauge also has one of Long Island's last ice skating rinks, The Rinx, and a large youth sports complex.

Hauppauge's home inventory is mostly Colonials and ranches.

Homes along North Equestrian Court, top, and Queen Anne Place in Hauppauge. Credit: Rick Kopstein

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 117 home sales with a median sale price of $720,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 105 home sales with a median sale price of $635,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are three co-ops, priced between $335,000 and $879,000, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 20.401

Median age 43.4

Median home value $735,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Central Islip $378

School districts, graduation rates Hauppauge (95.9%), Smithtown (96.6%)

Libraries Hauppauge, Smithtown

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 5, 6, 11, 17, 58, 62

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.7 million

This five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom contemporary home, built in 1985, sits on more than 1½-acre property, with a three-car garage, another two-car garage, a pool with wrap-around new deck and a cabana which has a full bathroom, a tennis court with a custom playground for children. Finished basement has two private entrances. Taxes are $17,897. Dorothy Hamilton, Hamilton Homes, 631-435-0870.

$995,000

Built in 1974, this five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom center hall ranch has an updated eat-in kitchen, primary bedroom suite on first level, and walls of windows letting in natural light. Home has a finished basement. Annual taxes are $14,378. Rob J. Scarito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-858-6932.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.549 million

S. Equestrian Court

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3 full, 2 half

Built 1993

Lot size 1.04 acre

Taxes $17,772

+/- List price Sold for asking

Days on market 70

$785,000

Gaymor Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1963

Lot size 0.45 acre

Taxes $10,944

+/- List price +$96,000

Days on market 836

$630,000

Marlon Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1967

Lot size 0.43 acre

Taxes $11,692

+/- List price +$31,000

Days on market 48

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 13

Price range $335,000 to $1.7 million

Tax range $7,755 to $17,987