Where homes sold for $500,000 or less in Nassau, Suffolk

Few Long Island homebuyers have been able to find a home for $500,000 or less this year, according to data released by OneKey MLS.

Of more than 15,000 reported sales of single-family homes, roughly 2,000 closed at or below that price point. That's roughly 13% of all closings reported by the multiple listing service.

Meanwhile, November's median sale price of a single-family home was $775,000 in Nassau County and $651,000 in Suffolk, according to data released Monday.

Inventory also remained low. At the end of November, 4,078 single-family homes were on the market — down 13% from last year, OneKey reported.

So where can a buyer find a home for $500,000 or less on Long Island?

According to a Newsday analysis, 27 communities reported sales at or below that price point so far this year. Of those communities, 12 were in Nassau and 15 were in Suffolk. Smithtown had the most reported sales with 231, followed by Shirley with 203 and West Babylon with 196, data showed. In Nassau, the top communities were Hempstead (147 sales), Long Beach (112 sales) and North Bellmore (84 sales).

Search our database to see what communities at the most sales.

Want to dig deeper?