Huntington Bay home one house away from the water lists for $2.6 million

A 4,000-square-foot home overlooking Huntington Bay is on the market for nearly $2.6 million. The annual property taxes are $29,094.

Sitting on a 0.24-acre lot, the Colonial is on Beach Drive in Huntington Bay. It features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house was built in 1940 and has been renovated through the years, said listing agent Joyce Mennella, a founder and co-owner of Lucky to Live Here Realty. She is co-listing the property with Sari Eidelkind and Elena D'Agostino.

The kitchen was revamped in 2018. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

The kitchen was notably revamped in 2018 to include two islands with quartz countertops, a gas fireplace and ample seating areas.

"The last renovation took it to a completely different level," said Mennella. "The amenities are just outstanding, and the views are spectacular. In almost every room, you have views of the water."

The homeowner would gain access to the 500-foot private beach, tennis courts and children's camp through dues by the Bay Hills Association.

Other standout features include a covered front porch, second-level balcony and two-car garage. The primary ensuite bedroom includes dual vanities and a soaking tub.

The current homeowners have carefully maintained their yard and its greenery, Mennella said.

"There are beautiful plantings to give yourself some privacy, but there's nothing that's obstructing the views," Eidelkind said. The location is just one house away from the beach, she added.

"You're right there," said Mennella. "You have that smell of the sea."

The property is within the Huntington Union Free School District.