Huntington house for sale built in 1908, partially updated in 2018

A Colonial built in 1908 is on the market in Huntington for nearly $1.2 million. Taxes are $16,238.

The house contains four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Totaling 2,100 square feet, it sits on half-an-acre on Park Avenue.

"The whole first floor was updated in 2018," said Kathy Johrden, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties. She is co-listing the house with Joyce Friedman. "So it's all open-concept."

That includes the kitchen, which has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances. Credit: Jackie Buys Photo

Several original features remain, including a barn located behind the house. Some of its wood is incorporated around the main house, in the kitchen island and shelves, along with some cabinets upstairs, said Friedman.

"The barn is historic," said Friedman. "It can really be anything you want it to be."

Notable features include a wood-burning fireplace in the dining room, a circular driveway and an ensuite primary bedroom. Credit: Jackie Buys Photo

The backyard also boasts an in-ground pool and deck. Other notable features include a wood-burning fireplace in the dining room, a circular driveway, a full unfinished basement and an ensuite primary bedroom. The property is in the Huntington Union Free School District.

"There are three additional large bedrooms, and one has an adjoining loft area for additional living space," said Johrden.

Although the house has an old-fashioned exterior, it sits in the center of the action: "It's got the vintage charm, but it's close to Huntington village," Friedman said.