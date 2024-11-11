Inwood: Proximity to NYC, access to Jamaica Bay draw buyers

THE SCOOP The second largest of Long Island's "Five Towns," Inwood touts its proximity to Manhattan, access to shopping and lower taxes than many other Nassau communities, locals say.

One of the things Kathryn Lilly loves most about the community is its many longtime residents and their penchant for welcoming newcomers.

Lilly moved to Inwood from Brooklyn a dozen years ago. She values Inwood's schools and their extra-curricular programs, the choice of golf clubs, shopping, lower property taxes than in many other Nassau communities, and the neighborhood's relative peace and quiet.

Water access also ranks high for Lilly, not only for the water sports on Jamaica Bay at Inwood Park, but also because she could commute via a NYC Water Taxi from nearby Beach 108th Street in good weather.

"I also enjoyed the commuting options," said Lilly, who is now selling her home. "The LIRR guaranteed a seat all the way into Brooklyn or Manhattan and I was able to get all my emails done before I got to my office."

Once predominantly forest and marshland, the hamlet rapidly developed soon after the railroad came to the Rockaways in 1868. Two decades later, 1,100 residents petitioned for a post office. At a public hearing to rechristen the hamlet, several names were bandied about, including Rawayton, Bayhead, Custer, Pike's Peak, Spring Haven, Elco and Rahway. In the end, Inwood prevailed.

By the early 20th century, many immigrants had settled in Inwood, mainly from Italy and Albania, and after World War II, the hamlet saw a large increase in Black residents.

In May 2019, the Town of Hempstead re-zoned blighted industrial areas north of the Inwood and Lawrence LIRR train stations into transportation-oriented housing districts. This sought to create more vibrant walkable hamlet centers with mixed used development and more housing options. Three years later, the town board placed a moratorium on all projects under the new zoning — except for 25 Wanser Avenue, a 313-unit apartment building, which has been grandfathered in. The Town Board declined to be interviewed on the matter.

Home buyers today will find mostly split level homes and Capes.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 5, 2023, and Nov 4, 2024, there were 16 home sales with a median sale price of $726,500, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 27 home sales with a median sale price of $721,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 11,156

Median age 31.8

Median home value $550,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Inwood $253

School district, graduation rate Lawrence (84.2%)

Library Peninsula

Transit NICE Bus Routes 30, 30x

ON THE MARKET

$1.59 million

This $1.59 million Inwood home sits on 0.19 acre. Credit: Matthew Wasserman Photography

This 2,604-square-foot split-level has four beds and three baths. It features hardwood floors and a large open dining room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 0.19-acre, fenced-in corner property has an attached one-car garage, back patio and fishpond. Taxes are $10,609. Ann Bienstock, Five Towns Miller Realty, 516-374-4100.

$1.195 million

This $1.195 million Inwood home is 2,466 square feet. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

This two-family home has four bedrooms and 2½ baths within 2,466 square feet. It sports tile and hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 0.17-acre, fenced-in property has an above-ground pool and koi pond. Taxes are $9,098. Pinchus Heskiel, Pin It Realty, 516-239-7940.

$755,000

This $755,000 Inwood home is completely renovated. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Built in 1920, this 1,800-square-foot home has four beds, two baths and front and back porches. Featuring an open floor plan, it has hardwood floors and was completely updated with new kitchen and bathrooms. The 0.13-acre fenced-in property has a large driveway. Taxes are $7,151. Pinchus Heskiel, Pin It Realty, 516-239-7940.

RECENTLY SOLD

$999,998

Morris Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1910

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $8,442

+/- List price -$100,002

Days on market 97

$550,000

Davis Avenue

Style Bungalow

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1918

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $6,041

+/- List price -$29,000

Days on market 84

$299,000

Russell Place

Style Two story

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1 full, 2 half

Built 1900

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $7,300

+/- List price -$1,000

Days on market 368

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 18

Price range $399,000 to $1.75 million

Tax range $3,567 to $10,937