Joy Behar lists Sag Harbor home for nearly $11 million

An emblematic white turret with a gray cap marks Joy Behar’s Sag Harbor home as a piece of Victorian-style architecture — and it could soon belong to someone else.

The four-bed, five-bath house that Behar, a comedian and co-host of "The View," purchased in 2016 is on the market for $10.95 million. Behar was unavailable for comment by the time of publication, according to a public relations representative for the ABC talk show.

"It’s a charming place on six-tenths of an acre in Sag Harbor village," said listing agent Ed Gaetjens, who has co-listed the property with John Wines for Saunders & Associates.

Behar purchased the home eight years ago for $4.75 million, according to property records. Gaetjens did not disclose the reason Behar decided to sell.

Located near Havens Beach, the Bay Street parcel includes a main house, carriage house with attached garage, free-form pool and mature landscaping.

A 250-square-foot wraparound porch offers entrance to the main house, which measures 4,500 square feet, according to the listing. Inside, there are five fireplaces, a kitchen with two dishwashers, a formal dining room, a living room, a den and an office. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry.

The Sag Harbor mansion features an inground pool. Credit: Saunders & Associates

The second floor, which includes the primary suite and laundry room, is accessible via two staircases. Among interior details throughout the home are oak flooring and bathrooms with porcelain and marble tiles.

"The nice thing about it is, is that the house doesn’t feel tiny," Gaetjens said. "Some of these older homes, the ceilings seem kind of tight; this place it ... has an expansive feel to it."

Identified in the listing as a "studio cottage," the carriage house measures 980 square feet and has its own fireplace, full bathroom and loft. The lofted area has low ceilings, Gaetjens said.

"If you’re a kid it would be a great place to have a little playroom," he added.

Outside, a free-form pool sits amid bluestone decking.

The 0.63-acre lot is one Gaetjens said is large for the area.

"You don't find a house like that with that much property in Sag Harbor Village," he said. "It’s unheard of."