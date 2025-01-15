Lloyd Harbor home for sale has barn, new electric, plumbing

A historic home in Lloyd Harbor with a barn on site is on the market for $3.15 million. The annual property taxes are $47,046.

Built in 1905, the Colonial boasts six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Located on Southdown Road, the house totals 5,319 square feet.

"The previous owner had gutted the house, as far as mechanics," said listing agent Peggy Moriarty, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "So it's an old house, with newer fittings."

The home was built in 1905. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

That includes the electricity, plumbing and radiant heat flooring on the first and second levels, she added. The house contains three stories.

"There's a nice flow throughout the house," Moriarty said. "One room circles around to the next room, which is great for entertaining."

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Along with its updates, some original features from 1905 remain, such as the banister. The property also features a wraparound porch with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace, a cedar roof and copper gutters. Three of the bedrooms are en suite.

There is room for the homeowner to add a pool or tennis court in the backyard, Moriarty said, adding that the barn can be used as a pool house. One of the previous owners set it up as an art studio, she said.

The home measures 5,319 square feet. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"It's an extremely private house," Moriarty added. "It's set in the back of the property, not the front, which is nice."

The property is in the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.

"It's a great country estate," Moriarty said.