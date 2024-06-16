$5.5 million Locust Valley home has pool, golf simulator, gym

Beneath the first floor of a 10,000-square-foot Colonial lie a golf simulator, gym, living and dining areas and bar. Per listing agent Alexis McAndrew's description, the lower-level layout is "kind of an entertainer's dream."

The six-bedroom Duck Pond Lane home, which has seven full and two half-bathrooms, is on the market for $5.5 million. Annual taxes on the 3.86-acre parcel, which falls within the Locust Valley School District, total $103,929.

"It's got over 10-foot ceilings, and every room is very grand," said McAndrew, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The lower level of the home sports a golf simulator, bar and gym. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Through the front door, an expansive foyer with a double-height ceiling gives way to a living room and a dining room. The house includes a first-floor bedroom and a home office.

The primary bedroom is more a "primary wing" than a room, McAndrew said. The primary calls claim to a sitting room, two large closets and two bathrooms.

"It really feels like the primary wing is separate from the other bedrooms," she said.

The foyer sports a double-height ceiling. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Each of the bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom and climate control system. The home is heated by natural gas and forced air, and cooled by central air conditioning. The property includes an emergency generator that runs on natural gas.

"Every room looks out into the really lush gardens," McAndrew said. "Everywhere you look, you see green, out every window."

Also visible from various windows, she added, is a 23-by-51-foot, saltwater gunite pool equipped with a pool house. Jerusalem limestone patios and walkways interrupt the grass.

The property has a saltwater, gunite pool. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The pool house. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The house is 10,000 square feet. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty