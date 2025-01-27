Medford: Horse country meets convenience in 'transitional location,' locals say

THE SCOOP Medford straddles Long Island where the suburbs melt into countryside. In the western half are big-box stores, and in the eastern half, horses.

"We're a transitional location," said Brett Houdek, president of the Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association, "where the suburbs finally meet the rural section of Long Island."

Exemplifying the country nature is a horse culture of multiple equestrian enterprises. The 14-acre Country Farms Equestrian Center has both indoor and outdoor arenas for riding lessons, shows and polo, and houses up to 70 horses. Grand Oak Stables specializes in training hunter and jumper horses and ponies. And Four Star Ranch's horseback riding lessons feature instructors certified for riders with disabilities. The ranch also is home to the nonprofit Mother of Gods Horse Rescue.

Medford Athletic Complex draws locals who enjoy its sports fields and playgrounds. Credit: Neil Miller

.

"I think the horses bring a whole different vibe to a community," said Town of Brookhaven Deputy Supervisor Neil Foley, whose District 5 includes the southern part of Medford. "I'm very proud that we have a lot of horse farms and activities in my district."

At the same time, Medford could not be more suburban. The Long Island Expressway runs directly through it, and the community has a Long Island Rail Road station. Route 112 is a heavily commercial corridor. And residents can shop at big-box stores like Sam's Club and Target, or at CTown and Stop & Shop supermarkets.

"I've always said," quipped Houdek, "if you can't find it in Medford, you can't find it!"

Route 112 slices through Medford and houses small businesses, in addition to bigger stores. Credit: Neil Miller

Recreation includes the 18-hole Mill Pond Golf Course, open to the public, as well as the Medford Athletic Complex of ball fields, a multi-purpose field and a playground, with a pickleball court coming, said Foley. Eagles Estates Park has baseball diamonds, and the Sipp Avenue Complex within the 7.1 acre Twelve Pines Park has baseball, soccer and basketball facilities.

The hamlet is home to four Christian churches and the Islamic Center of Medford-Coram. And a spanking new Medford branch of the Patchogue-Medford Library opened this past June.

While not exactly sister cities, Medford and Patchogue are good-neighbor-next-door towns, coordinating celebrations such as parades so that they are not competing with each other. "We do try to split the holiday events," said Houdek, a retired National Grid manager. "You don't want the kids or mom and dad having to decide, 'No, you can't go there because we're doing this one.' "

Ultimately, Foley suggests called , Medford is a mixing bowl of balances. "The community supports businesses, but more importantly, it supports family-orientated issues."

Houses along Lollypine Lane, top, and Cherry Lane in Medford. Credit: Neil Miller

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 286 home sales with a median sale price of $530,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 256 home sales with a median sale price of $480,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are seven condos, priced between $324,988 and $730,000, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 24,738

Median age 42.5

Median home value $550,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Medford or Ronkonkoma $378

School districts, graduation rates Patchogue-Medford (85.6%), Longwood (87.8%), Sachem (92.9%), South Country (83.8%)

Libraries Patchogue-Medford, Longwood, Sachem, South Country

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 55

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$999,990

This $999,990 Medford property is 3.04 acres. Credit: VHT Studios /Max Masala

Built in 1937 on a 3.04-acre lot, this expanded ranch features outbuildings including a barn and a three-car garage. With four bedrooms, two full baths, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining, this home is in the Longwood School District. Taxes are $13,910 annually. Lina Lopes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-758-2552.

$539,900

This $539,900 Medford home is 1,948 square feet. Credit: Image Habitat/Jim Harrison

This 1971 Cape has four bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms. It had a new roof, a 275-gallon above-ground oil tank and two-zone hot-water heating system installed in 2020. The multi-vehicle driveway has Belgium block curbing. Yearly taxes are $11,483. Laura A. Bloom, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-921-2665.

$499,999

This $499,999 Medford home has three bedrooms. Credit: Courtesy Hajrije Velovic

This newly renovated ranch dating to 1964 offers central air conditioning, granite counters, front-yard lawn sprinklers and new kitchen appliances. The three-bedroom, single-bath home of 1,025 square feet includes a raised back deck, a basement and an attached one-car garage. Taxes annually are $8,081.48. Hajrije Velovic, IPE Realty, 516-288-1460.

RECENTLY SOLD

$880,000

Syracuse Avenue

Style Victorian

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1998

Lot size 1½ acre

Taxes $15,691

+/- List price +$60,012

Days on market 71

$660,000

Whittier Avenue

Style Exp ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1985

Lot size 0.38 acre

Taxes $11,370

+/- List price +$40,000

Days on market 83

$470,000

Forrest Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1930

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $9,346.16

+/- List price +$20,000

Days on market 166

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 35

Price range $260,000 to $999,990

Tax range $4,460 to $17,500