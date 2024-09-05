Northport: History, downtown, events, Del Vino are draws

THE SCOOP Charm and a love of history run through Northport like the long-defunct trolley rails that run along Main Street.

The bustling, seaside village is instantly recognizable by the four red-and-white-striped stacks of a power plant, rising high over the beach.

"I feel like we're kind of in our own little haven," said Teresa Reid, a Northport resident and executive director of the Northport Historical Society. "It is kind of quiet because we are so far north of 25A that you can go about your business and you're not stuck in so much traffic or anything like that."

This North Shore community has become a tourist attraction in the past five years, sometimes resulting in difficulties finding parking. The rise of the restaurant scene and the popularity of Del Vino Vineyards has brought visitors from New York City. More people discovered the village as they sought fresh air in a beautiful setting during and after the pandemic.

Main Street and Bayview Avenue are home to many of Northport's eateries and shops. Credit: Rock Kopstein

Northport touts its history, which the community has been careful to protect. A 19th-century shipbuilding boom made it the most commercially successful of Suffolk's North Shore communities, according to the village's website. Construction companies excavated local sand on a massive scale to build Manhattan's skyscrapers, changing the beach outline. After Long Island Rail Road closed its station in 1899, the village laid a 2.5-mile trolley line from Main Street to the new station in East Northport; cars made the trolley obsolete in 1924.

Cow Harbor Park sits at the bottom of Main Street and overlooks Northport Harbor. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Nowadays, Northport gets kudos for its "quaint" vibe on Main Street with its old buildings and community events. In September, the Great Cow Harbor 10K Run attracts runners from all over the country, with times earned here counted toward national scores overseen by USA Track & Field, the sport's governing body. Just after Thanksgiving, it hosts the zany, street-side event that draws crowds of revelers — a shopkeeper's recreation of the "leg lamp lighting" from the iconic movie "A Christmas Story."

Real estate agent Sean Deegan of Signature Premier Properties said there's still a lot for New York City buyers, many of them first-time buyers, who feel they can get better value on Long Island, despite the community's surging house prices.

"They feel they can get better value," he said.

Deegan said Northport retains its old world charm: "It's really a special place, and you can feel it when you're just walking up and down the streets."

Homes along Clipper Drive, top, and Seaview Terrace in Northport. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo, priced at $889,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Sept. 2, 2023, and Sept. 3, 2024, there were 173 home sales with a median sale price of $915,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 220 home sales with a median sale price of $849,500.

OTHER STATS

Population 7,337

Median age 51.2

Median home value $950,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Northport $341

School district, graduation rate Northport-East Northport (95.9%)

Library Northport-East Northport

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 7

ON THE MARKET

$849,900

This $849,900 Northport home contains three bedrooms. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

Built in 1957, this updated, split-level house has three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a full basement. The kitchen has sliding glass doors that lead to a large deck, while the family room has sliding glass doors that open to a bluestone patio and the fenced-in backyard. The house is connected to municipal sewers. Taxes are $16,893. Sean Deegan, Signature Premier Properties, 516-695-5229

$799,000

This $799,000 Northport home has a manmade rock waterfall. Credit: Coldwell Banker American Homes

Nestled in a tree-filled setting, this 1983 contemporary house has a manmade rock waterfall, spiral staircase and one-car garage. There are four beds, three baths, a fireplace, sunroom and a large deck. The property is comprised of two lots, a total of almost 0.4 acre, with room to build a basketball court or pool. Taxes are $13,742. Janet C. Pushee, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-982-8576

$659,000

This $659,000 Northport home sits on a hilltop. Credit: Compass Greater NY

This 1964 Colonial on a hilltop has four bedrooms, including one on the first floor, three baths and a smart thermostat. There are also a wood-burning fireplace, skylight, partial basement and a roof that is less than 10 years old. Two driveways, two sheds and a hot tub are also part of the property, which is just under a half-acre. Taxes are $10,412. Jean Marie Blissett, Compass Greater NY, 917-608-8979

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.7 million

Bayview Avenue

Style Victorian

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1865

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $23,744

+/- List price -$549,000

Days on market 246 days

$1.275 million

Woodbine Avenue

Style Antique/Historic

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1855

Lot size 0.33 acre

Taxes $15,582

+/- List price +$75,000

Days on market 90

$570,000

Jefferson Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1948

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $9,237

+/- List price -$45,000

Days on market 56

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 17

Price range $549,000 to $4.25 million

Tax range $6,723 to $56,758.38