10 tips for installing peel-and-stick wallpaper

Want to instantly makeover a room in just one weekend? TikTok would have you believe that all it takes is installing a few rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper and voila. But is the process as easy as social media would have you think it is?

These pros offered their advice on how to avoid a wallpaper disaster, and provided step-by-step guidance for the best way to install it wallpaper yourself.

Patience is essential

As with many projects, patience is key. Interior designer and HGTV star Francesca Grace installed peel-and-stick wallpaper in her guest room and breakfast nook. If you don't have the best DIY skills or easily become frustrated, you may want to consider professional installation instead.

Measure properly

Once you've found a wallpaper you love, it's crucial to properly measure your walls first. "Count your panels and make sure you have the proper amount before you start. After a hard day's work, you'd be devastated to have an unfinished job because of an oversight," said Molly Borman Heymont, founder of decor and peel-and-stick wallpaper brand, Housewife Essentials.

Steer clear of textured walls

"Only apply to flat smooth walls," said Grace. While you can apply peel-and-stick wallpaper to textured walls, be aware that it's more difficult, and probably won't turn out as good as you want.

Clean and prep walls first

Grace suggested cleaning walls and letting them dry before applying wallpaper. "I'd go over the wall with a damp cloth to get rid of any dust or dirt, which can also prevent the wallpaper from sticking," she said.

Apply the wallpaper uniformly

Heymont noted you can start applying wallpaper from top or bottom, as long as you're consistent. "It is absolutely critical to line up your panels every single time from the same starting point. I personally find it easiest from the top, but others are more comfortable starting up against the floor," she said.

Avoid air bubbles

There's nothing more frustrating than dealing with air bubbles, but you should expect them. "Depending on the size of the air bubble, you may be comfortable piercing the bubble and letting the air out that way," said Heymont, adding you can also slowly peel the paper back to release the bubble.

Pick a color that blends with your wall

TikToker Joanna Hawley said the process was even easier than she anticipated. "I didn't realize it would be so easy to adjust the placement until it was just right," she said.

However, Hawley learned an important lesson along the way, "Make sure the color of the wall you are covering is similar in color to the background of the wallpaper print. There's nothing worse than installing a dark wallpaper on a white wall and seeing peeks of the white at the edges of the wallpaper."

Get your tool box

It's also critical to have the right tools on hand. "I highly recommend a measuring tape, level, smoothing tool, utility knife with a fresh blade, and a step ladder," added Hawley.

And an extra set of hands

Tara Kowalke, who installed peel-and-stick wallpaper on two accent walls and in her kitchen, noted that it wasn't a perfect process, but it was doable with help. "It's much easier with at least one other person," she said.

Plan ahead for tricky spaces

Kowalke also recommended lining up pieces vertically and horizontally if you can't use a full strip from ceiling to floor, especially in places like kitchens where appliances and countertops can make installation more difficult.