Lavender haze: Purple-hued Huntington Victorian lists for $769,000

Checkered and striped by shingles in variations of mauve, a Victorian-style home occupies a verdant parcel on Platt Place in Huntington.

“To me, it sits there like the queen,” said listing agent Laura Zambratto. “It's just so beautiful.”

The four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house is on the market for $769,000, listed by Zambratto through Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. Annual taxes on the quarter-acre property, which falls within the Huntington Union Free School District, total $15,633.

"The house is filled with beautifully carved southern pine," the listing agent said. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The house is “an iconic Victorian,” Zambratto said. Though the structure looks like it would be at home in a community like Sea Cliff, an area characterized by colorful Victorian-style houses, the property is within walking distance of downtown Huntington Village.

“The detail in the painting, the different colors, the different shades, that is authentic Victorian style,” Zambratto said of the exterior. A covered front porch offers room for rocking chairs.

The covered porch has room for rocking chairs. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Interior details, including hand-carved mantels, call back to the same era.

“The house is filled with beautifully carved southern pine — ceilings, walls, every place. Upstairs, downstairs,” Zambratto said. “There's coffered ceilings with beautiful detail on the ceilings; the wood goes vertically, it goes diagonally, it goes horizontally, in a box.”

The home is heated by natural gas, oil, forced air and hot water systems. The property includes a garden, patio and detached one-car garage.

See more inside the home

The home has intricately detailed ceilings and walls. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty