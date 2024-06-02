Waterfront Quogue home 'Nunnakoma' on market for $8.5 million

On two acres in Quogue, an eight-bed, 7½-bath home with mahogany-colored shutters overlooks Penniman Creek.

The 5,290-square-foot house on Shinnecock Road is on the market for $8.5 million. Annual taxes on the 2-acre property, which is within the Quogue School District, total $31,363.

"There's so much to it," said listing agent Deborah Pirro, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "Three floors, just gorgeous architecture and design, beautiful interior design, very eclectic."

Patterned curtains compliment wallpapers in yellow, pink, blue and green. Tile and paint appear in shades of blue.

On the first floor, there are a salon, dining room, eat-in kitchen and multiple outdoor porches — some enclosed, some open air.

"There's very much an indoor/outdoor living style going on there," Pirro said.

Warmed by oil and forced air heating systems, the house is cooled by central air conditioning. Renovations completed in the early 2000s included the addition of a detached two-car garage with room for storage.

"It was designed and built to look like it had always been on the property," Pirro said.

The property is known locally as "Nunnakoma," Pirro said. According to the book, "Indian Place Names on Long Island and Islands Adjacent," by Algonkinist William Wallace Tooker, the phrase "Nunna'koma" means, "on the shore," or "dry place."

"To see the little boats out on the creek and the bay, the sailboats," Pirro said, "it's just a beautiful, quintessential waterside setting."

