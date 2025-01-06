Roslyn Heights: Schools, historic charm, modern convenience draw buyers

THE SCOOP Roslyn Heights offers the perfect blend of historic charm and modern convenience, noted Town of North Hempstead Councilman Edward Scott.

"The hamlet itself has this wonderful suburban feel while being conveniently close to the Long Island Expressway, making it easy to get to New York City or other parts of Long Island," Scott said. "We've got beautiful parks like Christopher Morley Park nearby, which provide great outdoor spaces for families, and the vibrant dining and shopping options really add to the quality of life."

Christopher Morley Park houses outdoor activities like ice skating. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Straddling four different, highly-rated school districts, Roslyn Heights is close to all the major highways, shopping and golf courses, said Shahla "Golie" Oheb, a broker with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Real Estate.

"That makes it very desirable," Oheb said. "It's very close to Roslyn village — five minutes away."

Roslyn, which purportedly got its name because it brought to mind the Roslin area of Scotland, soon became a colony of artists and writers after noted poet and publisher William Cullen Bryant settled there in 1843.

In 1895, Roslyn acquired its famed Clock Tower which serves as a gateway to the old Roslyn valley — the 18th and 19th century houses and businesses along Main Street and East Broadway.

Mineola Avenue is home to businesses, shops and eateries in Roslyn Heights. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By the 1950s, Roslyn Preservation Inc. was formed to save historic structures and the Roslyn Landmark Society, founded in 1961, has helped preserve and promote the area's rich history.

Roslyn residents sought to control their own zoning destiny by incorporating as villages, though Roslyn Heights, an area of upscale homes and birthplace of author Michael Chrichton (Roslyn High School, class of 1690), remained unincorporated.

Roslyn Heights "is a safe, welcoming place with a real sense of community, and that's something you feel at events like tree lightings and other local gatherings organized by the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce," Scott said." It's a place where people are proud to live and where neighbors truly connect."

Homes along Strawberry Lane, top, and MacGregor Avenue in Roslyn Heights. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 10, 2023, and Dec. 9, 2024, there were 85 home sales with a median sale price of $1.1 million, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 82 home sales with a median sale price of $935,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two condos, priced at $1.4 million and $1.5 million, and four co-ops, priced between $289,000 and $393,000, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 6,915

Median age 42.4

Median home value $1.1 million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Roslyn $287

School district, graduation rates Roslyn (96.7%), Herricks (97.5%), East Williston (98.4%)

Libraries Shelter Rock, Bryant

Transit NICE Bus Route 35

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.999 million

This nearly $3 million Roslyn Heights home has five bedrooms. Credit: Long Island Virtual

This 4,300-square-foot, custom-built Colonial has five bedrooms and 5½ baths. Features include wooden floors, coffered ceilings, a kitchen with wood-beamed ceiling and high-end appliances, built-in bookcases on the second floor landing and a full, finished basement. The 0.32-acre property has an attached one-car garage and large driveway. Taxes are $38,355. Geeta Shukla, eXp Realty, 516-319-1624.

$2.1 million

This $2.1 million Roslyn Heights home has smart home technology. Credit: Long Island Virtual

This renovated 2,900-square-foot contemporary home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and quartz counters. Updates include energy-efficient windows, new HVAC systems and Smart home technology. The 0.62-acre property features landscaped gardens, a large deck and a detached two-car garage. Taxes are $17,910. Swati Khorana and Niraj Ghal, Rare Holdings, 516-675-7115.

$1.35 million

This $1.35 million Roslyn Heights home is about 2,600 square feet. Credit: ShowingTime+

At approximately 2,600 square feet, this circa 1932 home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has an expansive front porch, a chef's kitchen with stainless steel Italian appliances and quartz counters, as well as a full, unfinished basemen. The 0.14-acre fenced-in property has a brick patio. Taxes are $14,165. Madiha Chishty, Best American Homes, 516-792-6252.

RECENTLY SOLD

$3.4 million

Dogleg Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5 full, 2 half

Built 2008

Lot size 0.5 acre

Taxes $41,617

+/- List price +$250,000

Days on market 128

$1.52 million

Woodward Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2011

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $20,095

+/- List price -$468,000

Days on market 147

$650,000

Saint Marks Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1923

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $12,624

+/- List price -$99,000

Days on market 86

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 19

Price range $289,000 to $3.8 million

Tax range $9,340 to $51,053