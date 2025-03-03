Rockville Centre: Thriving downtown, proximity to NYC draw buyers

THE SCOOP Just 6 miles from the beach and a 35-minute express train ride to Manhattan, Rockville Centre is home to a thriving downtown with a slew of restaurants

"The real great part is the location, because it's close to the city and it's also right on the Southern State Parkway so you can get to the Hamptons in no time as well," said Scott Wallace, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The village, which is home to Molloy University, has its own electric and water departments, which means residents pays less for those utilities, Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray said.

A mural brightens up a gas station lot wall on Merrick Road in Rockville Centre. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

"We have state-of-the-art sports facilities," said Murray, whose father was also mayor of the village. "We have a recreation program for youths, all the way to seniors."

The village has one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the state. During the summer, there's the Chamber of Commerce's Eat.Shop.Rock day in June, fireworks the Saturday after the Fourth of July and free concerts.

With $63 million in federal, state and county grants, the village has fixed roadways, improved parks and built new ones, including the accessible Mr. B.'s Playground, Murray added.

Houses along Fonda Road in Rockville Centre, where home prices can be in the millions. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

From about 1660, the village, along with Lynbrook and East Rockaway, was collectively known as Near Rockaway. Applying for a post office for the hamlet, country store owner Robert Pettit came up with the name Rockville Centre. Approved in 1849, the name honored Mordecai "Rock" Smith, a local preacher, justice of the peace and grist mill owner.

In 1957, Pope Pius issued an order separating Nassau and Suffolk counties from the Diocese of Brooklyn and created the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island. The only village in the United States to serve as a diocesan seat, Rockville Centre was chosen primarily because of its sizable Cathedral of St. Agnes complex.

Today, homebuyers will find ranches, Tudors and Colonials with prices starting in the $800,000s and going up to the millions.

Houses along Ormond Street, top, and Marlborough Court in Rockville Centre. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

SALE PRICES Between Feb. 4, 2024, and Feb. 3, 2025, there were 247 home sales with a median sale price of $790,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 242 home sales with a median sale price of $735,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are six co-ops, priced between $240,000 and $449,000, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 25,770

Median age 43.8

Median home value $842,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Rockville Centre $287

School districts, graduation rates Rockville Centre (96.7%), Oceanside (92.9%), Baldwin (95.5%)

Libraries Rockville Centre, Oceanside, Baldwin

Transit NICE Bus Routes 4x, 15, 16

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.5 million

This $2.5 million Rockville Centre home is 5,800 square feet. Credit: Douglas Elliman Realty

At 5,800 square feet, this renovated Tudor has five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. It sports oak floors, a sweeping staircase with wrought iron railing, eat-in-kitchen with adjacent pantry, study and a finished basement. Updates include windows, doors, 400 AMP electric, a second floor expansion and smart home technology. The 0.22-acre property has a covered pavilion, outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater pool and Sonos surround sound system. An attached two-car garage was converted into a gym with radiant heated floor. Taxes are $28,741. Nancy Slavin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-669-3700.

$1.9 million

This $1.9 million Rockville Centre home has six bedrooms. Credit: Greenroom Property/Mike Nelson

This renovated 3,600-square-foot brick Colonial has six beds and three baths. It sports hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, Wolf stove, quartz and marble counters and a beverage fridge. Two bedrooms have private balconies. Updates include HVAC and electric, spray foam insulation, custom closets and moldings, new leaded glass windows and French doors. The 0.31-acre property has a detached three-car garage with a loft, new outdoor kitchen and paver patio. Taxes are $29,360. John and Barbara Gandolfo, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-779-8423.

$1.5 million

This $1.5 million Rockville Centre home its on a 0.3-acre lot. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

This approximately 2,600-square-foot Colonial has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an all-season room and finished basement that has a recreation room and a bar. The fenced-in 0.3-acre property has a brick patio, firepit and detached two-car garage. Taxes are $29,800. Scott Wallace, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-248-6655.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.775 million

Columbia Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1985

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $34,919

+/- List price -$124,000

Days on market 98

$965,000

Demott Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1933

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $24,003

+/- List price -$135,000

Days on market 458

$596,000

Cleveland Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1964

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $15,000

+/- List price -$110,000

Days on market 153

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 31

Price range $240,000 to $2.5 million

Tax range $11,822 to $38,994