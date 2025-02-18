Bellmore: Waterfront homes, amenities, parks draw buyers

THE SCOOP With three peninsulas reaching out into the waters of East Bay, Bellmore is a boater's haven with many houses abutting a series of creeks and canals. It's also the home of Newbridge Road Park, one of the larger recreational oases on Long Island.

"Newbridge Road Park is a gem that attracts people from all across the South Shore," enthused Town of Hempstead Councilmember Chris Schneider, whose 4th District is one of two that represents parts of the hamlet. "I grew up in Wantagh and I remember playing ice hockey at the [indoor] rink there. There's a swimming pool, there's lighted fields. We actually just placed a kayak launch down there last fall." A dog park there is considered a community asset.

Matt O'Brien, president of Merrick Bellmore Little League, said that within Bellmore's 2.4 square miles are "13 baseball fields, handball courts, racquetball courts and numerous basketball courts," including at the smaller East Bay Park. Newbridge Road Park got a new playground in 2022, and a year later a new turf baseball field and new basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.

A downtown commercial district, branded Bellmore Village, centers around Bedford Avenue, running north from the Long Island Rail Road station.

"There's a whole row of businesses there," said Schneider, "a bunch of restaurants, a movie theater" — the Bellmore Playhouse, screening both studio and indie movies and even Bollywood films. Elsewhere, on Pettit Avenue, is the local-landmark Bellmore Movies and Showplace, built in 1909 and now the last single-screen theater on Long Island.

Legion Street overlooks Baldwin Creek, one of multiple waterfront streets in the community. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

In addition to large retailers, many mom & pop shops and eateries line Merrick Road, south of which is the more watery part of town.

Newbridge Road Park, on the easternmost of the three peninsulas, is bordered by Cedar Swamp Creek — also listed on official maps as Whaleneck River — and by a canal that extends from Baldwin Creek. The middle peninsula has Newbridge Creek on its western coast, while the final peninsula is separated from neighboring Wantagh by Bellmore Creek. There, a half-dozen finger canals offer marinas and slips.

Bellmore's greatest draw, believes Schneider, is its sense of continuity. "There are businesses I went to as a kid, and now my kids have gone there," he said. "A lot of them have been around for generations. And I think that's really a testament to how great a community it is that people stay there and thrive."

Homes along Florin Court, top, and Natta Boulevard in Bellmore. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

SALE PRICES Between Feb. 4, 2024, and Feb. 3, 2025, there were 121 home sales with a median sale price of $750,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 158 home sales with a median sale price of $680,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 15,652

Median age 42.2

Median home value $660,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Bellmore $287

School district, graduation rate Bellmore-Merrick (97%)

Libraries Bellmore, North Bellmore

Transit NICE Bus Routes 19, 19x

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$988,000

This $988,000 Bellmore home has four bedrooms. Credit: Coldwell Banker American Homes

This four-bedroom, 2½-bath house built in 1959 has new windows and siding and a new roof. In addition to an attached single-car garage, it offers a full finished basement. The kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances. Taxes are $13,723. Claudia Echeverri, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 718-206-1340.

$799,000

This $799,000 Bellmore home is on a canal. Credit: Century 21AA Realty

This renovated three-bedroom, three-bath home built in 1962 offers a canal waterfront in back. The kitchen, with an island and new appliances, flows into an open floor plan. There is a one-car attached garage. Taxes are $15,274. Maria J. Miro, 516-547-5251, and Maureen A. Agostinacchio, 516-826-8100, Century 21 AA Realty.

$749,000

This $749,000 Bellmore home sits on 0.14 acre. Credit: All Media NY/Andrea Onglengco

A classic Cape Cod, built in 1943, this three-bedroom boasts an updated kitchen and an updated bathroom each with a radiant heated floor. The 1,254-square-foot home on a 0.14-acre lot with parking also features central air, new windows and a new heating system. Taxes are $10,566. A sale is pending. Michele Flaumenbaum, Douglas Elliman, 646-338-2970.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.125 million

Norton Place

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1972

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $31,609

+/- List price -$465,000

Days on market 123

$1.35 million

Hillside Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2024

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $14,791

+/- List price -$49,000

Days on market 113

$590,000

Kopf Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1929

Lot size 0.08 acre

Taxes $15,949

+/- List price -$39,000

Days on market 133

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 23

Price range $550,000 to $1.3 million

Tax range $11,374 to $19,134