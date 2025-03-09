Sands Point house for sale has open concept, abundant light

When Heidi Karagianis visited a renovated ranch-style home in Sands Point for the first time, she was impressed by the open floor plan and abundant natural light.

"It was so bright and open that it almost glowed," said Karagianis, who has listed the home for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "Everybody comes in and they just stop and their mouths hang open a little bit and they say, 'Wow, the light in here is incredible.' "

The five-bed, 4½-bath house on just over 1 acre is on the market for nearly $3 million. Taxes on the Woodland Drive property, which falls within the Port Washington Union Free School District, total $33,738.

The open concept home sports abundant natural light. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1955, according to Nassau County land records, the house measures 3,478 square feet and has an attached two-car garage. For its neutral color scheme and open-concept rooms, Karagianis described the house as a move-in ready "blank slate." In the spring, two 25-foot rhododendrons bloom outside one of the windows, she said.

The 3,478-square-foot home has five bedrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Since the 1950s, the home has undergone extensive renovations, Karagianis said. A "head-to-toe" renovation starting in 2017 resulted in refreshed features and raised ceilings. Some ceilings that were 8 feet are now 12 feet, Karagianis said.

"It was just a regular slab ranch," Karagianis said. "And now, it's a beautiful open floor plan with high ceilings."

The house has three large bedrooms in one wing and two smaller bedrooms on the opposite side. The primary suite, which was once two separate bedrooms, has a private patio. In the main living area, there is a gas fireplace.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Renovation projects in 2017 and 2018 included the windows, doors, roof, siding, flooring, heating and cooling systems, kitchen, every bathroom and exterior masonry, Karagianis said. The home is equipped with a full-house generator, central air conditioning and sound and security systems, she said.

As residents, the homeowners can join the Village Club of Sands Point at a discounted rate and evade a yearslong waitlist, Karagianis said.