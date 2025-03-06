February home sales in Nassau, Suffolk

Nearly 1,100 single-family homes sold in February, according to data provided by OneKey MLS.

The multiple listing service that covers Long Island released data on 635 sales that closed in Suffolk County and 465 in Nassau last month.

Suffolk communities with the highest amount of sales were Lindenhurst (44 sales), Ronkonkoma (40), Bay Shore (36), Shirley (35) and Deer Park (31), according to the multiple listing service that covers Long Island.

In Nassau, the communities topping the sales charts were Massapequa (51), Valley Stream (43), Merrick (36), Hicksville (35) and Levittown (33), data showed.

What homes sold in your neighborhood and what did buyers pay? Search this database for sales across Nassau and Suffolk counties to see where homes sold, what the closing prices were and what buyers got for their money, according to data from OneKey MLS.