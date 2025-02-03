Sands Point: 'Gatsby' vibe, schools, beach access are draws
THE SCOOP Located on the Cow Neck Peninsula and sporting Manhattan skyline views, Sands Point is one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.
There are less than a dozen homes currently on the market, from a $2.5 million four-bedroom home to nearly $10 million, seven-bedroom waterfront property.
Most homes sit on a minimum of 2 acres, and since the village hugs the coastline around Port Washington, many of the homes are either waterfront, water view or have access to private beach rights from the three bodies of water that surround it: Hempstead Bay, Manhasset Bay or Long Island Sound.
Deborah Kashanian, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, is selling a family home there. She said she spent much of her childhood at her uncle's Georgian Colonial.
"Sands Point has the most pristine beaches, with rights for residents of certain streets," she said. For the family home she is selling on Middle Neck Road, "Maybe 60 or 70 residents have access to the whitest sand beach with calm water."
Access to Manhattan is also a big asset to living in Sands Point. Trains from Port Washington to either Penn Station or Grand Central Station take about an hour.
Residents love to take their boats docked the Port Washington Marina along the Sound to restaurants along the North Shore from Bayville to Huntington, another perk of living there, Kashanian said.
"The best marina in Port Washington is at the end of Main Street," she said. "With great views of the sunsets at the end of the day."
The community's crown jewel is Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a 216-acre park and grounds run by Nassau County and open to the public. In addition to the mansions and expansive grounds that once belonged to the Guggenheim family, the conservancy offers many programs to the public.
Sands Point was always the home of the wealthy. According to Newsday archives, by the 1900s, Sands Point was home to 50 of the nation's wealthiest families, and was highlighted in F. Scott Fitgerald's novel, "Great Gatsby" as "East Egg," a place of "white palaces glittering on the water."
Sands Point not only shares a zip code with Port Washington, but also a community. Sands Point residents' children attend Port Washington School District, and also share a main street area, with a great variety of well-reviewed restaurants of different ethnicities.
SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 79 home sales with a median sale price of $3.55 million, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 90 home sales with a median sale price of $2.6 million.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
OTHER STATS
Population 2,725
Median age 46.2
Median home value $3.2 million
Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Washington $253
School district, graduation rate Port Washington (95.4%)
Library Port Washington
Transit NICE Bus Route 23, Port Washington Shuttle
Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$3.75 million
Built for an Egyptian princess by her father, this seven-bedroom, 6½-bathroom Georgian Colonial sits on 2½ acres filled with orchard fruit trees, including lemons and figs. Constructed in 1930, the materials of mahogany and marble were brought from Europe. A 40-foot marble heated pool is steps from the back patio of the home. Annual taxes are $71,795. Deborah Kashanian, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-375-5679.
$2.5 million
Overlooking the Sands Point Golf Club, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial sits on 2 acres. Built in 1966, the home has a formal dining room, fireplace in the living room, a two-car garage and a screened-in back porch. The kitchen has large windows overlooking the backyard. A sale is pending. Annual taxes are $33,387. Angela Chaman, Laffey Real Estate, 516-482-1111.
RECENTLY SOLD
$4.125 million
Cornwells Beach Road
Style Exp ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 4½
Built 1960
Lot size 1.61 acre
Taxes $53,921
+/- List price -$ 125,000
Days on market 155
$3.3 million
Cedar Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4½
Built 1951
Lot size 1½ acre
Taxes $40,240
+/- List price -$299,000
Days on market 122
$1.75 million
Tudor Lane
Style Tudor
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1930
Lot size 1.01 acre
Taxes $27,584
+/- List price -$249,000
Days on market 358
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 10
Price range $2.8 million to $9.9 million
Tax range $54,035 to $139,742