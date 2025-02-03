Sands Point: 'Gatsby' vibe, schools, beach access are draws

THE SCOOP Located on the Cow Neck Peninsula and sporting Manhattan skyline views, Sands Point is one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

There are less than a dozen homes currently on the market, from a $2.5 million four-bedroom home to nearly $10 million, seven-bedroom waterfront property.

Most homes sit on a minimum of 2 acres, and since the village hugs the coastline around Port Washington, many of the homes are either waterfront, water view or have access to private beach rights from the three bodies of water that surround it: Hempstead Bay, Manhasset Bay or Long Island Sound.

Deborah Kashanian, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, is selling a family home there. She said she spent much of her childhood at her uncle's Georgian Colonial.

"Sands Point has the most pristine beaches, with rights for residents of certain streets," she said. For the family home she is selling on Middle Neck Road, "Maybe 60 or 70 residents have access to the whitest sand beach with calm water."

Access to Manhattan is also a big asset to living in Sands Point. Trains from Port Washington to either Penn Station or Grand Central Station take about an hour.

Residents love to take their boats docked the Port Washington Marina along the Sound to restaurants along the North Shore from Bayville to Huntington, another perk of living there, Kashanian said.

Sands Point Village Hall is nestled among residential properties on Tibbits Lane. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

"The best marina in Port Washington is at the end of Main Street," she said. "With great views of the sunsets at the end of the day."

The community's crown jewel is Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a 216-acre park and grounds run by Nassau County and open to the public. In addition to the mansions and expansive grounds that once belonged to the Guggenheim family, the conservancy offers many programs to the public.

Sands Point was always the home of the wealthy. According to Newsday archives, by the 1900s, Sands Point was home to 50 of the nation's wealthiest families, and was highlighted in F. Scott Fitgerald's novel, "Great Gatsby" as "East Egg," a place of "white palaces glittering on the water."

Sands Point not only shares a zip code with Port Washington, but also a community. Sands Point residents' children attend Port Washington School District, and also share a main street area, with a great variety of well-reviewed restaurants of different ethnicities.

Homes along Middle Road, top, and Sycamore Drive in Sands Point. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 79 home sales with a median sale price of $3.55 million, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 90 home sales with a median sale price of $2.6 million.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 2,725

Median age 46.2

Median home value $3.2 million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Washington $253

School district, graduation rate Port Washington (95.4%)

Library Port Washington

Transit NICE Bus Route 23, Port Washington Shuttle

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$3.75 million

This $3.75 million Sands Point home was built for an Egyptian princess by her father. Credit: Josh Goetz Photography

Built for an Egyptian princess by her father, this seven-bedroom, 6½-bathroom Georgian Colonial sits on 2½ acres filled with orchard fruit trees, including lemons and figs. Constructed in 1930, the materials of mahogany and marble were brought from Europe. A 40-foot marble heated pool is steps from the back patio of the home. Annual taxes are $71,795. Deborah Kashanian, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-375-5679.

$2.5 million

This $2.5 million home overlooks Sands Point Golf Club. Credit: Homedia Group

Overlooking the Sands Point Golf Club, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial sits on 2 acres. Built in 1966, the home has a formal dining room, fireplace in the living room, a two-car garage and a screened-in back porch. The kitchen has large windows overlooking the backyard. A sale is pending. Annual taxes are $33,387. Angela Chaman, Laffey Real Estate, 516-482-1111.

RECENTLY SOLD

$4.125 million

Cornwells Beach Road

Style Exp ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1960

Lot size 1.61 acre

Taxes $53,921

+/- List price -$ 125,000

Days on market 155

$3.3 million

Cedar Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1951

Lot size 1½ acre

Taxes $40,240

+/- List price -$299,000

Days on market 122

$1.75 million

Tudor Lane

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1930

Lot size 1.01 acre

Taxes $27,584

+/- List price -$249,000

Days on market 358

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 10

Price range $2.8 million to $9.9 million

Tax range $54,035 to $139,742