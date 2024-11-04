Shoreham touts private beaches, affordability, Tesla connection

THE SCOOP Secluded and exclusive without all homes being exorbitantly priced, Shoreham (aka Shoreham Village) and East Shoreham (aka Shoreham) are rare pieces of affordable North Shore real estate.

With houses starting for as relatively little as $460,000, and many at asking prices below $700,000, each of these communities within the Town of Brookhaven still offers such amenities as a private, residents-only beach on the Long Island Sound. The streets are mostly country lanes, with houses set back behind deep lawns and trees.

Brookhaven Councilmember Jane Bonner and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon, whose respective districts include the Shorehams, explained that the small, incorporated Shoreham, population about 600, is generally referred to as Shoreham Village. The larger, unincorporated hamlet of East Shoreham, population about 7,400, is just called Shoreham.

Shoreham Beach is open to Town of Brookhaven residents and overlooks the Long Island Sound. Credit: John Roca

Additionally, while one adjacent area south of Route 25A is, on some maps, part of the hamlet of Ridge, its homes and a school there in fact have Shoreham addresses.

Residents "have done a great job marrying preservation and development," said Bonner, adding that the Shorehams have maintained their historic character by "advocating for open-space acquisitions to prevent massive suburban sprawl." Contributing to this are the bordering Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest and Brookhaven State Park. There is no commercial district, but Shoreham Plaza has food, a pharmacy, dry cleaners and more. Grocery shopping is minutes away in adjoining Wading River and Rocky Point.

Each community has a residents-only beach, both somewhat confusingly named Shoreham Beach. Open to anyone is the 10-mile bike-and-hiking North Shore Rail Trail, an abandoned railroad line reinvigorated 2½ years ago as a greenway.

Other recreational facilities include the village's residents-only tennis and paddle tennis courts, basketball court, playground and multi-use sports field, plus the hamlet's Jomar Park, with a playground.

Among the local festivities are the Episcopal Church of Saint Anselm of Canterbury's yearly Oktoberfest. As well, "Every 4th of July, we have a parade and people come back from all over the country," said Village Mayor Thomas Spier, whose great-grandfather was the first mayor and who himself knows "five generations of families here." Labor Day brings an annual tennis tournament, 100 years old this year, against players from Wading River.

One historical centerpiece is the only remaining laboratory of legendary inventor Nikola Tesla. Undergoing a years-long refurbishment as the nonprofit Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, the site is planned as a museum and education facility. In the interim, says Lennon, a booster of the project, "They do some programs with schools to help bring science, technology and engineering to students in the area."

The Shorehams, said Bonner, are "a very close-knit community that takes pride in its school district and its connection to Tesla."

Homes along Royal Way, top, and Bradley Drive in Shoreham. Credit: John Roca

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 5, 2023, and Nov 4, 2024, there were 49 home sales with a median sale price of $649,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 57 home sales with a median sale price of $604,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 7,958

Median age 51.6 (Shoreham) 31.7 (East Shoreham)

Median home value $635,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $378

School districts, graduation rates Shoreham-Wading River (99.5%), Longwood (87.8%)

Library North Shore Public Library

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 62

ON THE MARKET

$1.055 million

This nearly $1.055 million Shoreham home is 2,922-square-feet. Credit: Realty Connect USA

The fenced grounds of this Colonial estate boast a heated saltwater pool with two waterfalls and a pool house with half-bath. Three gazebos include one with outdoor fireplace. There are four bedrooms and three full and two half-baths, a two-car garage, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Taxes annually are $17,877. Jessica Tenney, Realty Connect USA LI, 631-255-3234.

$859,000

This $859,000 Shoreham home sits on 0.72 acre. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

This five-bed, 3½-bath home has a wraparound porch and a rear deck. The kitchen offers granite countertops and the family room has a fireplace. There are lawn sprinklers, an attached two-car garage and a finished basement with outside access. Yearly taxes are $17,920. Gloria and Daniel Gallagher, Signature Premier Properties, 516-507-7159, 631-885-3079.

$610,000

This $610,000 Shoreham home was built in 1912. Credit: Realty Connect USA

With three bedrooms and two baths, this 1912 Arts & Crafts bungalow in Shoreham Village has been modernized with central air and Energy Star-qualified appliances and water heater. There is a separate barn/garage, in-ground pool, fireplace, formal dining room and home office. Taxes are $16,114 annually. Dawn R. Madigan, Realty Connect USA LI, 631-553-0087.

RECENTLY SOLD

$925,000

Beatty Road

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1906

Lot size 0.5 acre

Taxes $16,752

+/- List price +$45,001

Days on market 111

$785,000

Circle Drive

Style Exp ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1973

Lot size 0.97 acre

Taxes $18,304

+/- List price +$86,000

Days on market 117

$720,000

Upham Down

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1966

Lot size 0.85 acre

Taxes $25,300

+/- List price -$59,000

Days on market 86

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 7

Price range $519,000 to $1.25 million

Tax range $8,449 to $33,855