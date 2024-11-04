Shoreham touts private beaches, affordability, Tesla connection
THE SCOOP Secluded and exclusive without all homes being exorbitantly priced, Shoreham (aka Shoreham Village) and East Shoreham (aka Shoreham) are rare pieces of affordable North Shore real estate.
With houses starting for as relatively little as $460,000, and many at asking prices below $700,000, each of these communities within the Town of Brookhaven still offers such amenities as a private, residents-only beach on the Long Island Sound. The streets are mostly country lanes, with houses set back behind deep lawns and trees.
Brookhaven Councilmember Jane Bonner and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon, whose respective districts include the Shorehams, explained that the small, incorporated Shoreham, population about 600, is generally referred to as Shoreham Village. The larger, unincorporated hamlet of East Shoreham, population about 7,400, is just called Shoreham.
Additionally, while one adjacent area south of Route 25A is, on some maps, part of the hamlet of Ridge, its homes and a school there in fact have Shoreham addresses.
Residents "have done a great job marrying preservation and development," said Bonner, adding that the Shorehams have maintained their historic character by "advocating for open-space acquisitions to prevent massive suburban sprawl." Contributing to this are the bordering Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest and Brookhaven State Park. There is no commercial district, but Shoreham Plaza has food, a pharmacy, dry cleaners and more. Grocery shopping is minutes away in adjoining Wading River and Rocky Point.
Each community has a residents-only beach, both somewhat confusingly named Shoreham Beach. Open to anyone is the 10-mile bike-and-hiking North Shore Rail Trail, an abandoned railroad line reinvigorated 2½ years ago as a greenway.
Other recreational facilities include the village's residents-only tennis and paddle tennis courts, basketball court, playground and multi-use sports field, plus the hamlet's Jomar Park, with a playground.
Among the local festivities are the Episcopal Church of Saint Anselm of Canterbury's yearly Oktoberfest. As well, "Every 4th of July, we have a parade and people come back from all over the country," said Village Mayor Thomas Spier, whose great-grandfather was the first mayor and who himself knows "five generations of families here." Labor Day brings an annual tennis tournament, 100 years old this year, against players from Wading River.
One historical centerpiece is the only remaining laboratory of legendary inventor Nikola Tesla. Undergoing a years-long refurbishment as the nonprofit Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, the site is planned as a museum and education facility. In the interim, says Lennon, a booster of the project, "They do some programs with schools to help bring science, technology and engineering to students in the area."
The Shorehams, said Bonner, are "a very close-knit community that takes pride in its school district and its connection to Tesla."
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 5, 2023, and Nov 4, 2024, there were 49 home sales with a median sale price of $649,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 57 home sales with a median sale price of $604,000.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
OTHER STATS
Population 7,958
Median age 51.6 (Shoreham) 31.7 (East Shoreham)
Median home value $635,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $378
School districts, graduation rates Shoreham-Wading River (99.5%), Longwood (87.8%)
Library North Shore Public Library
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 62
Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$1.055 million
The fenced grounds of this Colonial estate boast a heated saltwater pool with two waterfalls and a pool house with half-bath. Three gazebos include one with outdoor fireplace. There are four bedrooms and three full and two half-baths, a two-car garage, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Taxes annually are $17,877. Jessica Tenney, Realty Connect USA LI, 631-255-3234.
$859,000
This five-bed, 3½-bath home has a wraparound porch and a rear deck. The kitchen offers granite countertops and the family room has a fireplace. There are lawn sprinklers, an attached two-car garage and a finished basement with outside access. Yearly taxes are $17,920. Gloria and Daniel Gallagher, Signature Premier Properties, 516-507-7159, 631-885-3079.
$610,000
With three bedrooms and two baths, this 1912 Arts & Crafts bungalow in Shoreham Village has been modernized with central air and Energy Star-qualified appliances and water heater. There is a separate barn/garage, in-ground pool, fireplace, formal dining room and home office. Taxes are $16,114 annually. Dawn R. Madigan, Realty Connect USA LI, 631-553-0087.
RECENTLY SOLD
$925,000
Beatty Road
Style Two-story
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1906
Lot size 0.5 acre
Taxes $16,752
+/- List price +$45,001
Days on market 111
$785,000
Circle Drive
Style Exp ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3
Built 1973
Lot size 0.97 acre
Taxes $18,304
+/- List price +$86,000
Days on market 117
$720,000
Upham Down
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1966
Lot size 0.85 acre
Taxes $25,300
+/- List price -$59,000
Days on market 86
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 7
Price range $519,000 to $1.25 million
Tax range $8,449 to $33,855