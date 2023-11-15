2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon red food coloring

2 cups white chocolate chips





1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



2. Combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt in a medium-size mixing bowl.



3. Cream the cooled melted butter and sugars together in a large mixing bowl with a wooden spoon until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. Beat in the food coloring, scraping down the sides of the bowl once or twice as necessary. Stir in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Stir in the white chocolate chips. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 10 minutes (or for up to 6 hours) to let the dough firm up.



4. Drop the batter by heaping tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets, leaving about 3 inches between each cookie (Balls of dough may be placed next to each other on parchment-lined baking sheets, then frozen, transferred to zipper-lock plastic freezer bags and stored in the freezer for up to 1 month. Frozen cookies may be placed in the oven directly from the freezer and baked as directed.)



5. Bake the cookies until firm around the edges but still soft on top, 10 to 11 minutes (a minute or two longer for frozen dough). Let the cookies stand on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then remove them with a metal spatula to a wire rack to cool completely. Red velvet and white chocolate chip cookies will keep in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days.

Makes about 4 dozen cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.