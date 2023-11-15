Sea salt caramel turtles.

One 11-ounce bag Kraft caramels

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt

12 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

120 pecan halves (about 2 cups)

Edible gold glitter or gold sanding sugar





1. In a medium pot, bring two inches of water to a simmer. Unwrap caramels and place them in a stainless steel bowl that will fit on top of the pot. Add the cream and vanilla. Heat, stirring occasionally, until melted. Remove from the pot and let cool slightly.



2. While the caramels are melting, place the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until half-melted. Stir until smooth.



3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon a teaspoonful of melted chocolate onto the paper and use the back of the spoon to spread into a 2-inch circle. Arrange five pecan halves on top of the chocolate to create the turtle head and legs. Repeat with the remaining chocolate and pecans, making four rows of three. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 5 minutes.



4. Remove the baking sheet from the refrigerator and spoon a teaspoon of caramel on top of each turtle. Refrigerate again for 5 minutes.



5. Remove the baking sheet from the refrigerator again and spoon a teaspoon of chocolate over the caramel, smoothing it to cover the caramel. Sprinkle with edible glitter and refrigerate again until set. Repeat with fresh parchment paper and remaining ingredients. Store in the refrigerator, between layers of parchment in an airtight container.

Makes 24 turtles. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.