Services

Get Newsday on our App

Tablet and mobile home page

Get Newsday on our App

Long Island's trusted source for news, sports, traffic & weather, business, entertainment, thought provoking editorials and more goes wherever you go. Get breaking news bulletins, Long Island local news coverage, and stay connected to your Long Island community 24/7.

NewsdayTV

Your destination for streaming Long Island news.

All the places you can watch NewsdayTV

What you get with the Newsday App

Your Eye On LI

Making Long Island a better place to live.

The Paper In Your Pocket

Explore an interactive version of the print edition.

NewsdayTV

Your destination for streaming Long Island news.

Award Winning Investigative Journalism

Watch our award winning videos and documentaries from your very own TV.

Exercise Your Mind

Watch our award winning videos and documentaries from your very own TV.

Newsletters You Love

Subscribe and manage newsletter delivered daily to your inbox.

Manage My Account

Get complete control over your subscription without leaving the app.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME