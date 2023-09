Danielle Sepsy, 34, of Garden City 

On TikTok as: @chefdaniellesepsy

Total followers: 87K

Known for: Sharing recipes

Danielle Sepsy, a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok a chef based in Garden City, got her start on Tik Tok .