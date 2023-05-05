Newsday Messaging Service Terms

Read these Terms and Conditions ("Terms") for important information about our text message communications ("Messaging Service"). THESE TERMS CONTAIN A MANDATORY DISPUTES PROVISION AND ELECTION TO THE JURISDICTION OF THE COURTS OF NEW YORK. IN THE EVENT OF A DISPUTE, YOU AGREE NO CLAIM MAY BE BROUGHT AS A CLASS ACTION.

By opting in you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text (via recurring SMS (Short Message Service) and MMS (Multimedia Message Service) from Newsday LLC (“Newsday”), including text messages that may be sent using an automatic telephone dialing system, to the mobile telephone number you provided when signing up. Consent to receive automated marketing text messages is not a condition of any purchase. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency will vary. Newsday reserves the right to alter the frequency of messages sent at any time. Newsday also reserves the right to change the short code or phone number from which messages are sent.

Opting to receive Messaging Service requires you to provide your own mobile phone number with an area code within the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. By opting in to receive Messaging Service, you agree to these Terms, which become effective upon your election to receive text messages. Once you have opted-in, you will receive an opt-in confirmation message. You may be asked, at Newsday’s exclusive option, to verify your mobile phone number before the Messaging Service starts. This requires responding to a text alert sent to your mobile phone confirming your option to receive Messaging Service.

You acknowledge that the text messages sent to the mobile phone number you provide to Newsday may include limited personal information about your subscription, and whoever has access to the mobile phone or carrier account will also be able to see this information. Once you opt-in, you will typically receive text messages when we have information for you about your subscriptions, account information and/or promotional messages. Newsday does not impose a separate charge for text messages; however, your mobile carrier's message and data rates may apply depending on the terms and conditions of your mobile phone contract. You are solely responsible for all message and data charges that you incur. Please contact your mobile service provider about such charges.

You may opt out of Messaging Service at any time. Once you start receiving text messages from Newsday, reply “STOP” to unsubscribe. After you submit a request to unsubscribe, you will receive one final text alert from Newsday confirming that you will no longer receive Messaging Service.

No additional Messaging Service will be sent unless you re-activate your election to receive text messages. If you unsubscribe from one of our text message programs, you may continue to receive text messages from Newsday through any other programs you have joined (e.g., editorial text messages, etc.) until you separately unsubscribe from those programs. OPT-OUT REQUESTS WON’T PROHIBIT US FROM SENDING YOU IMPORTANT NONMARKETING NOTICES VIA TEXT MESSAGES.

For questions about Messaging Service, text HELP to any text alert sent to your mobile phone from Newsday, or contact Newsday at 1-800-NEWSDAY OR 631-363-4989, or via email at helpme@newsday.com.

By signing up to receive text messages from Newsday, you also agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy in reference to collection and use of information.

We use various vendors to provide the Messaging Service to you. For the purposes of the Messaging Service, these vendors act as our service providers and data processor of your information.

If you participate in a contest, sweepstakes, research study, or survey associated with the Messaging Service, we will collect basic contact information and any other information you choose to provide in connection with these activities. We will also collect your contact information if you contact us with questions about the Messaging Service or for customer service.

Use of Information

We use your information to deliver, analyze, maintain and support the Messaging Service. We may also use your information to enhance the Messaging Service features and customize and personalize your experiences on the Messaging Service.

Sharing of Information

Once you opt-in, you consent and acknowledge that we may share, transfer, or disclose your information, as well as share your information with third parties to help us provide the Messaging Service to you. We may disclose your information as we believe such disclosure is necessary or appropriate to: (i) comply with applicable law and legal processes; (ii) respond to requests from public and government authorities, including public and government authorities outside your country of residence; (iii) enforce a contract with us; (iv) protect our rights, privacy, safety, or property, and/or that of our affiliates, you or others; and (v) allow us to pursue available remedies or limit the damages that we may sustain.

From time to time, we may share aggregate or de-identified information about use of the Messaging Service and such aggregated or de-identified information may be shared with any third party, including advertisers, promotional partners, and sponsors.

We retain your information unless you expressly request to remove your information from our systems or as needed to comply with applicable legal obligations. Texting STOP is not considered an express request to remove your information. We will also retain and use your information as necessary to resolve disputes, protect us and our customers, and enforce our agreements.

While we strive to protect your information against unauthorized use or disclosure, no online activity can be guaranteed to be 100% secure and we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information you provide. We do not accept liability for unintentional disclosure.

The Messaging Service is offered on an "as is" basis and: (1) may not be available in all areas at all times; and (2) may not continue to work in the event of product, software, coverage or other service changes made by your wireless carrier. Newsday may change or discontinue any of its text alert programs without notice or liability to you. NEWSDAY AND ITS RELATED COMPANIES AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES AND VENDORS USED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MESSAGING SERVICE, ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE AND SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES OR INJURIES OF ANY KIND RESULTING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ANY NEWSDAY TEXT MESSAGE OR FROM TECHNICAL FAILURES OR DELAYS OF ANY KIND. NEWSDAY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CEASE DELIVERY OF TEXT MESSAGES TO ANY PERSON AT ANYTIME IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION.

Dispute Resolution

These Terms will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York, without regard to its conflicts of law provisions. You hereby agree that any cause of action you may have with respect to the Terms must be filed in a federal or state court located in Nassau or Suffolk Counties, New York. You agree no such claim may be brought as a class action. You consent to the jurisdiction and venue of such court as the most convenient and appropriate for the resolution of disputes concerning these Terms. With the exception of any of the language above in this Dispute Resolution provision relating to the waiver of class and actions, if a court decides that any part of this Dispute Resolution provision is invalid or unenforceable, the other parts of this Dispute Resolution provision shall still apply. If a court decides that any aspect of the language above in this Dispute Resolution provision relating to the waiver of class and actions is invalid or unenforceable, then the entirety of this Dispute Resolution provision shall be null and void. The remainder of the Terms will continue to apply and be unaffected by this severability provision.