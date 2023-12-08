Newsday editorial internships

Newsday offers 10-week, paid summer internships for college juniors, seniors and recent graduates who are preparing for careers in journalism. The internships, which take place at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, New York, are a unique opportunity for student journalists to work side by side with professional journalists on our print, digital and television platforms, helping to produce content for our loyal, diverse Long Island audience. Internship opportunities are available in all newsroom departments. ​

Applicants must have completed at least one internship at a professional news organization. A valid driver's license and car are necessary for reporting internships.​

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter, along with five samples of their best work, to internships@newsday.com. If you are sending a link, the link must be accessible to view your work.​

The deadline is Jan. 31, 2024, although applications will still be accepted and considered on a rolling basis until the positions are filled.​

All other positions can be viewed at www.newsday.com/careers ​

Internship details​

10 weeks, June-August​

$20 hourly rate​

40 hours per week​

Hybrid schedule: three days in the office; some night and weekend hours may be required​

​Newsday Media Group is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants and incumbents are selected, placed, trained, compensated and promoted without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital or veteran status, or disability or other classifications protected by applicable law. In addition, Newsday Media Group provides a reasonable accommodation for applicants/incumbents with disabilities. Please advise Human Resources if you require a reasonable accommodation.​