Newsday Marching Band Festival
In 1963 the Newsday Marching Band Festival began with a one-day performance featuring 13 bands.
Having now expanded to cover three thrilling evenings of music, the Newsday Marching Band Festival showcases bands from across Nassau and Suffolk, each night always promises to thrill, entertain and delight families and friends.
The Newsday Marching Band Festival acts as a fundraiser for each participating school band returning 50% of the value of each ticket sold back to the performing schools.
Having now expanded to cover three thrilling evenings of music, the Newsday Marching Band Festival showcases bands from across Nassau and Suffolk, each night always promises to thrill, entertain and delight families and friends.
The Newsday Marching Band Festival acts as a fundraiser for each participating school band returning 50% of the value of each ticket sold back to the performing schools.
OCTOBER 22, 23 & 24, 2024
START TIME IS 7 PM
GATES OPEN @ 6 PM
Mitchel Field Athletic Complex
1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, NY 11553
(Across from the Cradle of Aviation Museum and the Long Island Children's Museum)
Note: Teams are listed alphabetically. This is not the performance order.
Tuesday, 10/22
Participating Schools:
Amityville High School
Elwood-John Glenn High School
Freeport High School
General Douglas MacArthur
High School
Harborfields High School
Hempstead High School
Lynbrook High School
Malverne High School
Plainedge High School
Rocky Point High School
Wantagh High School
West Babylon High School
Wednesday, 10/23
Participating Schools:
Commack High School
Connetquot High School
Deer Park High School
Elmont High School
H. Frank Carey High School
Island Trees High School
Kings Park High School
Roosevelt High School
Sewanhaka Central High School District Band (Floral Park)
Sewanhaka Ravens Band
Three Village/
Ward Melville High School
Uniondale High School
Thursday, 10/24
Participating Schools:
Academy Charter School
Bethpage High School
Central Islip High School
Eastport South Manor Jr/
Sr High School
Farmingdale High School
North Babylon High School
Northport High School
Oceanside High School
Patchogue- Medford High School
Plainview-Old Bethpage/
John F. Kennedy High School
Seaford High School
Visit the Marching Band Festival Store for official merch!
newsday.com/mbfstore
newsday.com/mbfstore