10 must-have electronics from Walmart: Get up to 60% off select items

Walmart isn’t stopping their holiday deals just yet.

If you haven’t shopped for a present for yourself, Walmart has deals on the best electronics for 60% off on select items. If you were looking for deals on AirPods, laptops, or needed a new TV, you’re in luck.

Here are the best electronic from the sale:

onn. 55″ Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV - $268 (was $379)

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more. We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 55″ LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture, and detail. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app.

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case - $159.98

AirPods (3rd generation) feature Personalized Spatial Audio that places sound all around you, as well as longer battery life.

SAMSUNG 34″ Class Flat LED Ultra WQHD Monitor - $199 (was $399)

With a screen resolution of 3440x1440 pixels - approximately 2.4 times the density of Full HD - the SJ55W delivers razor-sharp images. And with more pixels to display content, you can view more of your webpages and documents at once without scrolling or zooming out.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0″ Laptop, Intel Pentium - $129 (was $179)

The IdeaPad 1i raises the bar on every affordable laptop with a super efficient Intel Pentium processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze while boosting energy efficiency with 10 hours of battery life and rapid charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm Bluetooth - $239 (was $279)

Advanced Sleep Coaching - Develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep Coaching that helps you manage your overall sleep quality.

NETGEAR - Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router - $109 (was $134)

Upgrade to true high-performance WiFi with the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX29). It delivers blazing-fast Internet speeds and reliable connectivity to every device in your network, allowing you to stream picture-perfect 4K UHD content to smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles with up to 2.4Gbps wireless speeds.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - $129 (was $159)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an upgraded metal frame that helps protect against everyday hiccups.

Beats Studio Buds - $99.95 (was $149)

Beats was born to deliver music as the artist intended. Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. A proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver resides within a two-chamber housing, resulting in clear sound with outstanding stereo separation.

