2024 Sports Calendar

Dec. 28-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, United Cup, Sydney.

Dec. 29-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, United Cup, Sydney.

Dec. 31-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Brisbane International, Australia.

Dec. 31-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, Brisbane, Australia.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal), New Orleans.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal), Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

1-6 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Canberra 125, Canberra, Australia.

1-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

1-8 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India.

2 — Ice Hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Seattle.

2-3 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

3-4 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Villach, Austria.

3-9 — Bobsleigh, IBSF Europe Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

4-6 — Figure Skating, Europa Cup, Belgrade, Serbia.

4-7 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, IBSF Junior World Championships, Lillehammer, Norway.

4-7 — Men's Golf, PGA Tour, The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii.

5 — Pro basketball, NBA 10-day contracts may now be signed.

5-6 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

5-7 — Luge, FIL World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.

5-7 — Speedskating, ISU European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

6 — College football, The All-America Bowl, San Antonio.

6-12 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group A, Egna, Italy.

6-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship, Zug, Switzerland.

6-7 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland.

6-7 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

7 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Sunshine State Nationals, Sarasota, Fla.

7-12 — Skeleton, IBSF Europe Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

8 — Pro football, NFL Clubs may begin signing free agent players.

8 — College football, National Championship, Houston.

8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Hobart International, Hobart, Australia.

8-14 — Figure Skating, ISU European Championships, Kaunas, Lithuania.

8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group B, Sofia, Bulgaria.

8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group B, Jaca, Spain.

8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

9-14 — Shooting, ISSF 10m GP, Ruse, Slovenia.

9-15 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Wichita, Kans.

10 — Pro basketball, NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of season.

10-13 — NCAA Convention, Phoenix.

11-14 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland.

11-14 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Dubai Invitational, Dubai, UAE.

11-14 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu.

12 — Women's Soccer, NWSL draft.

12 — Major League Baseball, deadline to agree to a contract before exchanging salary figures.

12-14 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

12-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Wisla, Poland.

12-14 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.

12-14 — Luge, FIL World Cup, European Championships, Igls, Austria.

12-Feb. 10 — Men's soccer, Asian Cup, Qatar.

13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Francisco.

13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, Alpine, Scuol, Switzerland.

13 — Boxing, IBA Champions Night, Zagreb, Croatia.

13-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

13-14 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.

13-15 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

13-Feb. 11 — Men's soccer, African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast.

14 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Hong Kong National Championships, Hong Kong.

14-17 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

14-20 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division II, Group B, Belgrade, Serbia.

14-28 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

14-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

15 — Major League Baseball, international signing period opens.

15-21 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group A, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

16 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Flachau, Austria.

15 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

16-17 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Bad Gastein, Austria.

16-17 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Szczyrk, Poland.

16-21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.

17-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Laax, Switzerland.

18-20 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

18-21 — Figure Skating, Volvo Open Cup, Riga, Latvia.

18-21 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai, UAE.

18-21 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

18-21 — Men's golf, USGA, The Latin America Amateur, Panama City.

18-21 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.

18-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Calgary, Alberta.

18-22 — Figure Skating, Ephesus Cup, Izmir, Turkey.

19-20 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Val St. Come, Canada.

19-21 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Zao, Japan.

19-21 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Championships, Salt Lake City.

19-21 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Roar Before The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

20 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Park & Pipe, Laax, Switzerland.

20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

20 — Cross Country, USATF Cross Country Championships, Richmond, Va.

20-21 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

20-21 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia.

20-21 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Pamporovo, Bulgaria.

21 — Pro basketball, WNBA teams can begin negotiations with free agents.

21-24 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

22-28 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group A, Sofia, Bulgaria.

22-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Da Nang 125, Da Nang, Vietnam.

23 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

23-24 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Schladming, Austria.

23-29 — Figure Skating, Reykjavik International Games, Reykjavik, Iceland.

24-27 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

24-Feb. 1 — Shooting, ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, Cairo.

25 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Rogla, Slovenia.

25-28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

25-28 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

25-28 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Fla.

25-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Flying World Championships, Kulm/Mitterndorf, Austria.

25-30 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group B, Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

26 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Cross, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

26-27 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H.

26-28 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Schonach, Germany.

26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing and snowboarding, X Games, Aspen, Colo.

26-28 — Luge, FIL World Cup, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.

27 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Dutch Artistic International Cycling Contest, Heerlen, Netherlands.

27 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

27 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.

27-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

27-28 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Simonhohe, Austria.

27-28 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

27-28 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

27-Feb. 4 — Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Indianapolis.

28 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

28 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Winter Nationals, Phoenix.

28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.

29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud De France, Montpellier, France.

29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Davis Cup Qualifiers, multiple locations.

29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Linz, Austria.

29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, Hua Hin, Thailand.

29-Feb. 16 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.

30 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Shanghai, China.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Sofia Trophy, Sofia, Bulgaria.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Bavarian Open, Oberstdorf, Germany.

31-Feb. 3 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Alleghe, Italy.

31-Feb. 4 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Chamonix, France.

31-Feb. 4 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

MORE