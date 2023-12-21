2024 Sports Calendar
Dec. 28-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, United Cup, Sydney.
Dec. 29-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, United Cup, Sydney.
Dec. 31-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Brisbane International, Australia.
Dec. 31-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, Brisbane, Australia.
1 — College football, Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal), New Orleans.
1 — College football, Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal), Pasadena, Calif.
1 — College football, ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.
1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.
1-6 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Canberra 125, Canberra, Australia.
1-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.
1-8 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India.
2 — Ice Hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Seattle.
2-3 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.
3-4 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Villach, Austria.
3-9 — Bobsleigh, IBSF Europe Cup, Altenberg, Germany.
4-6 — Figure Skating, Europa Cup, Belgrade, Serbia.
4-7 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, IBSF Junior World Championships, Lillehammer, Norway.
4-7 — Men's Golf, PGA Tour, The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii.
5 — Pro basketball, NBA 10-day contracts may now be signed.
5-6 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.
5-7 — Luge, FIL World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.
5-7 — Speedskating, ISU European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
6 — College football, The All-America Bowl, San Antonio.
6-12 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group A, Egna, Italy.
6-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship, Zug, Switzerland.
6-7 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland.
6-7 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.
7 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Sunshine State Nationals, Sarasota, Fla.
7-12 — Skeleton, IBSF Europe Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
8 — Pro football, NFL Clubs may begin signing free agent players.
8 — College football, National Championship, Houston.
8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.
8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Hobart International, Hobart, Australia.
8-14 — Figure Skating, ISU European Championships, Kaunas, Lithuania.
8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group B, Sofia, Bulgaria.
8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group B, Jaca, Spain.
8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.
8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.
9-14 — Shooting, ISSF 10m GP, Ruse, Slovenia.
9-15 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Wichita, Kans.
10 — Pro basketball, NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of season.
10-13 — NCAA Convention, Phoenix.
11-14 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland.
11-14 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Dubai Invitational, Dubai, UAE.
11-14 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu.
12 — Women's Soccer, NWSL draft.
12 — Major League Baseball, deadline to agree to a contract before exchanging salary figures.
12-14 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
12-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Wisla, Poland.
12-14 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.
12-14 — Luge, FIL World Cup, European Championships, Igls, Austria.
12-Feb. 10 — Men's soccer, Asian Cup, Qatar.
13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Francisco.
13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, Alpine, Scuol, Switzerland.
13 — Boxing, IBA Champions Night, Zagreb, Croatia.
13-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.
13-14 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.
13-15 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.
13-Feb. 11 — Men's soccer, African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast.
14 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Hong Kong National Championships, Hong Kong.
14-17 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas.
14-20 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division II, Group B, Belgrade, Serbia.
14-28 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.
14-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.
15 — Major League Baseball, international signing period opens.
15-21 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group A, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
16 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Flachau, Austria.
15 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.
16-17 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Bad Gastein, Austria.
16-17 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Szczyrk, Poland.
16-21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.
17-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Laax, Switzerland.
18-20 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
18-21 — Figure Skating, Volvo Open Cup, Riga, Latvia.
18-21 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai, UAE.
18-21 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.
18-21 — Men's golf, USGA, The Latin America Amateur, Panama City.
18-21 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.
18-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Calgary, Alberta.
18-22 — Figure Skating, Ephesus Cup, Izmir, Turkey.
19-20 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Val St. Come, Canada.
19-21 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria.
19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Zao, Japan.
19-21 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Championships, Salt Lake City.
19-21 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Roar Before The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.
20 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Park & Pipe, Laax, Switzerland.
20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.
20 — Cross Country, USATF Cross Country Championships, Richmond, Va.
20-21 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.
20-21 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia.
20-21 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Pamporovo, Bulgaria.
21 — Pro basketball, WNBA teams can begin negotiations with free agents.
21-24 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, Great Abaco, Bahamas.
22-28 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group A, Sofia, Bulgaria.
22-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Da Nang 125, Da Nang, Vietnam.
23 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.
23-24 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Schladming, Austria.
23-29 — Figure Skating, Reykjavik International Games, Reykjavik, Iceland.
24-27 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.
24-Feb. 1 — Shooting, ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, Cairo.
25 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Rogla, Slovenia.
25-28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
25-28 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
25-28 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Fla.
25-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Flying World Championships, Kulm/Mitterndorf, Austria.
25-30 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group B, Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.
26 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Cross, St. Moritz, Switzerland.
26-27 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H.
26-28 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Schonach, Germany.
26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing and snowboarding, X Games, Aspen, Colo.
26-28 — Luge, FIL World Cup, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.
27 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Dutch Artistic International Cycling Contest, Heerlen, Netherlands.
27 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.
27 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.
27-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.
27-28 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Simonhohe, Austria.
27-28 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Silvaplana, Switzerland.
27-28 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
27-Feb. 4 — Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Indianapolis.
28 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.
28 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Winter Nationals, Phoenix.
28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.
29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud De France, Montpellier, France.
29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Davis Cup Qualifiers, multiple locations.
29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Linz, Austria.
29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, Hua Hin, Thailand.
29-Feb. 16 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.
30 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.
30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Shanghai, China.
30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Sofia Trophy, Sofia, Bulgaria.
30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Bavarian Open, Oberstdorf, Germany.
31-Feb. 3 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Alleghe, Italy.
31-Feb. 4 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Chamonix, France.
31-Feb. 4 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
