2024 Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press

Dec. 28-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, United Cup, Sydney.

Dec. 29-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, United Cup, Sydney.

Dec. 31-7 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Brisbane International, Australia.

Dec. 31-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, Brisbane, Australia.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal), New Orleans.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal), Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

1-6 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Canberra 125, Canberra, Australia.

1-7 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

1-8 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India.

2 — Ice Hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Seattle.

2-3 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

3-4 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Villach, Austria.

3-9 — Bobsleigh, IBSF Europe Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

4-6 — Figure Skating, Europa Cup, Belgrade, Serbia.

4-7 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, IBSF Junior World Championships, Lillehammer, Norway.

4-7 — Men's Golf, PGA Tour, The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii.

5 — Pro basketball, NBA 10-day contracts may now be signed.

5-6 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

5-7 — Luge, FIL World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.

5-7 — Speedskating, ISU European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

6 — College football, The All-America Bowl, San Antonio.

6-12 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group A, Egna, Italy.

6-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship, Zug, Switzerland.

6-7 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland.

6-7 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

7 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Sunshine State Nationals, Sarasota, Fla.

7-12 — Skeleton, IBSF Europe Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

8 — Pro football, NFL Clubs may begin signing free agent players.

8 — College football, National Championship, Houston.

8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

8-13 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Hobart International, Hobart, Australia.

8-14 — Figure Skating, ISU European Championships, Kaunas, Lithuania.

8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group B, Sofia, Bulgaria.

8-14 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division I, Group B, Jaca, Spain.

8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

8-15 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

9-14 — Shooting, ISSF 10m GP, Ruse, Slovenia.

9-15 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Wichita, Kans.

10 — Pro basketball, NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of season.

10-13 — NCAA Convention, Phoenix.

11-14 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland.

11-14 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Dubai Invitational, Dubai, UAE.

11-14 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu.

12 — Women's Soccer, NWSL draft.

12 — Major League Baseball, deadline to agree to a contract before exchanging salary figures.

12-14 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

12-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Wisla, Poland.

12-14 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.

12-14 — Luge, FIL World Cup, European Championships, Igls, Austria.

12-Feb. 10 — Men's soccer, Asian Cup, Qatar.

13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Francisco.

13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, Alpine, Scuol, Switzerland.

13 — Boxing, IBA Champions Night, Zagreb, Croatia.

13-14 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

13-14 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.

13-15 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

13-Feb. 11 — Men's soccer, African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast.

14 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Hong Kong National Championships, Hong Kong.

14-17 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

14-20 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division II, Group B, Belgrade, Serbia.

14-28 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

14-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

15 — Major League Baseball, international signing period opens.

15-21 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Women's U18 World Championship Division II, Group A, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

16 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Flachau, Austria.

15 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

16-17 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Bad Gastein, Austria.

16-17 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Szczyrk, Poland.

16-21 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia.

17-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Laax, Switzerland.

18-20 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

18-21 — Figure Skating, Volvo Open Cup, Riga, Latvia.

18-21 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai, UAE.

18-21 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

18-21 — Men's golf, USGA, The Latin America Amateur, Panama City.

18-21 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.

18-21 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Calgary, Alberta.

18-22 — Figure Skating, Ephesus Cup, Izmir, Turkey.

19-20 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Val St. Come, Canada.

19-21 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Zao, Japan.

19-21 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Championships, Salt Lake City.

19-21 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Roar Before The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

19-21 — Ski jumping, FIS Men's World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

20 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Park & Pipe, Laax, Switzerland.

20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

20 — Cross Country, USATF Cross Country Championships, Richmond, Va.

20-21 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

20-21 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia.

20-21 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Pamporovo, Bulgaria.

21 — Pro basketball, WNBA teams can begin negotiations with free agents.

21-24 — Men's golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

22-28 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group A, Sofia, Bulgaria.

22-28 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Da Nang 125, Da Nang, Vietnam.

23 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

23-24 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Schladming, Austria.

23-29 — Figure Skating, Reykjavik International Games, Reykjavik, Iceland.

24-27 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, The Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

24-Feb. 1 — Shooting, ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, Cairo.

25 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Rogla, Slovenia.

25-28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

25-28 — Men's golf, DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

25-28 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, The LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Fla.

25-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Flying World Championships, Kulm/Mitterndorf, Austria.

25-30 — Ice Hockey, IIHF Men's U20 World Championship Division III, Group B, Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

26 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Cross, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

26-27 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H.

26-28 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing, FIS World Cup Nordic Combined, Schonach, Germany.

26-28 — Men's and Women's skiing and snowboarding, X Games, Aspen, Colo.

26-28 — Luge, FIL World Cup, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.

27 — Cycling, UCI Indoor Cycling, Dutch Artistic International Cycling Contest, Heerlen, Netherlands.

27 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

27 — Cycling, UCI Women's WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.

27-28 — Ski jumping, FIS Women's World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

27-28 — Snowboarding, FIS World Cup, Alpine, Simonhohe, Austria.

27-28 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

27-28 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

27-Feb. 4 — Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Indianapolis.

28 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

28 — Cycling, UCI BMX Racing, Winter Nationals, Phoenix.

28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Victoria, Australia.

29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud De France, Montpellier, France.

29-Feb. 4 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Davis Cup Qualifiers, multiple locations.

29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Linz, Austria.

29-Feb. 4 — Women's tennis, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, Hua Hin, Thailand.

29-Feb. 16 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.

30 — Women's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Shanghai, China.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Sofia Trophy, Sofia, Bulgaria.

30-Feb. 4 — Figure Skating, Bavarian Open, Oberstdorf, Germany.

31-Feb. 3 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Alleghe, Italy.

31-Feb. 4 — Men's alpine skiing, FIS World Cup, Chamonix, France.

31-Feb. 4 — Freestyle skiing, FIS World Cup, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

