All Blacks captain Cane is first man to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final

PARIS — Captain Sam Cane was forced to watch his New Zealand team play 51 minutes of the Rugby World Cup final without him and finish a heart-breaking one point short to South Africa on Saturday.

The Springboks beat Cane's All Blacks just 12-11 at Stade de France, and he met the final whistle with despair all over his face.

Cane was the first player to be red-carded in a final after he led with a shoulder into the face of South Africa's Jesse Kriel in the 29th minute.

He was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes, who reversed a scrum awarded to the All Blacks in front of the South Africa posts. Barnes also asked the bunker to review whether the yellow should be upgraded.

Six minutes later, the bunker told Barnes it was a red card-worthy foul.

Cane was in the sin-bin on the edge of his chair, and when he learned he would play no further part in the final, he leaned back and crossed his arms then walked away.

The only previous card in a World Cup final was a yellow for All Black Ben Smith in 2015, when New Zealand beat Australia.

New Zealand's Sam Cane sits on the bench after being shown a red card during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

But the first final in the professional era between rugby's greatest teams, the only three-time champions, was a tight, stomach-turning contest that produced not just Cane's red card but three more yellows.

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell was sin-binned in just the third minute for a neck roll on Bongi Mbonambi. Mbonambi injured his leg which ended the night for the South Africa hooker. The injury was ruled accidental and Frizell returned to the field.

Cane was the next to go, and the red card ruling sent gasps of shock through the crowd.

The final became 14 vs. 14 in the 47th minute when Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was sin-binned for a head-on-head tackle of Ardie Savea, but Kolisi eventually returned, too.

The final finished with 14 players each after South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock on. He spent the last seven minutes holding his head in his hands and avoiding looking at the field.

But at least he had a happy ending.