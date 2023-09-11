All Blacks in no rush to clear list of injured players at Rugby World Cup

LYON, France — New Zealand is in no rush to clear its list of injured players even though it must win its remaining pool games to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan's update on Monday had none of the injured in contention to play against Namibia on Friday in Toulouse.

Neither will back-rower Ethan Blackadder, who has arrived in France as an emergency call-up. He will be given time to settle in.

Injured captain Sam Cane (back), fellow back-rower Shannon Frizell (hamstring), prop Tyrel Lomax (gashed knee) and inside center Jordie Barrett (inflamed knee) were all first picks.

The All Blacks were taking the long view to get them healthy. After Namibia, they have a weekend off then a crucial match with Italy on Sept. 29.

Cane ran some but didn't train on Monday. He's treating the back he tweaked on Thursday, and which forced him to withdraw from the tournament opener against France last Friday. France won 27-13 convincingly.

“We've got to get him right and now's the chance to do that,” Ryan said. “We won't be taking any risks with skip because he's important to us.”

New Zealand's captain Sam Cane attends a media conference in Creteil, outside Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. New Zealand is facing France in the opening of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France Friday. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

Cane's injury was the main reason the All Blacks chose to replace injured winger Emoni Narawa, who has gone home, with Blackadder, who has nine caps in an injury-plagued career.

The coaches hoped Frizell can start training fully next week. Barrett and Lomax are running, and Lomax got into some scrums.

“Those boys have been working hard,” Ryan said. “We are going to need them all.”

Ryan also addressed the scrum, where the All Blacks conceded penalties that cost them points and momentum. Second-year loosehead prop Ethan de Groot took a lot of heat for the second straight test defeat, following the mauling by South Africa at Twickenham last month.

“He's probably one of the most determined, young rugby players I've ever coached,” Ryan said. ”He's immensely tough and he cares deeply, and it would be unfair to point the finger at him solely.

"You talk about northern hemisphere scrummaging and how they do it and it is different, but when you scrum against them, you get to learn from them. And we are in a position where we have learned a couple of things where we can be better.

“But just building his confidence (is important, too) and making sure he's not taking too much to heart because he is a young fella who has come onto the scene pretty quickly, down a different path than most, and we believe in him 100%.”