All Blacks starting Tele'a, Whitelock while Pumas change 9s for Rugby World Cup semifinal

PARIS — New Zealand has summoned Mark Tele'a from purgatory against an Argentina side which changed only its scrumhalf for their Rugby World Cup semifinal on Friday at Stade de France.

Left winger Tele'a was axed from the quarterfinal against Ireland last weekend after breaking curfew. He was replaced by Leicester Fainga'anuku, who went on to score the All Blacks' opening try in their stunning 28-24 win.

But Tele'a was back in the team's good graces among two changes on Wednesday. Lock Sam Whitelock will start ahead of Brodie Retallick with a chance to become the first player in tournament history to play in three finals. Whitelock was a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015.

In the All Blacks' reserves, Samisoni Taukei'aho displaced veteran Dane Coles as the backup hooker.

The Pumas swapped in Gonzalo Bertranou to start ahead of Tomas Cubelli in anticipation of a much faster game than when they overcame Wales 29-17 last Saturday in a Marseille quarterfinal.

Argentina is aiming to to reach its first World Cup final.

There are seven survivors from their last World Cup semifinal in 2015, a loss to an Australia team coached by current Pumas mentor Michael Cheika. The list includes Matías Alemanno, Agustín Creevy, Tomas Lavanini, Nicolás Sanchez, Guido Petti, captain Julián Montoya and No. 8 Facundo Isa, who will play his 50th test.

New Zealand's Samuel Whitelock celebrates at the end of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

Lineups:

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.