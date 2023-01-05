American Airlines fined for retaliating against flight attendant over cabin fumes

The U.S. Department of Labor says that American Airlines discouraged flight attendants from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses and docked attendance points for complaining about jet fuel fumes leaking into aircraft cabins.

The labor department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Fort Worth-based American Airlines should pay a $6,837 fine following an investigation started in August after employees reported illnesses. American can appeal the fine.

“Our investigation found that the flight attendants engaged in protected activities when they reported illnesses related to jet fuel fumes seeping into the aircraft cabin,” OSHA’s Area Director for Fort Worth Timothy Minor said in a statement. “Workers must feel empowered to inform managers and others about potential hazards that jeopardize workers’ safety and health.”

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to OSHA, the agency started a whistleblower investigation in August that found American penalized flight attendants for reporting the toxic fumes. OSHA did not disclose what kinds of illnesses or injuries were reported.

Cabin fumes have been a sore point with flight attendant unions for years. The unions say repeated exposure to fumes that leak from engines and fuel are causing illnesses and even disability.

“It’s completely unconscionable that in today’s world, where we know the negative health consequences of these compounds, we have no regulations in place for the air we’re breathing onboard aircraft,” said TWU International President John Samuelsen in 2019. “Lives and careers are at stake.”

Several prominent Democrat Senators have been pushing a bill called the Cabin Air Safety Act to require the FAA to publish new rules around potential fumes in cabins, but the bill has stalled over several years.

OSHA filed the complaint under its Whistleblower Protection Program, meant to guard employees that report workplace dangers.

“Federal law protects workers’ rights to voice workplace safety and health concerns without the fear of retaliation,” Minor said. “When employers punish employees for doing so, they create a chilling effect that may stop workers from reporting future issues, putting their health and well-being, and that of co-workers, at risk.”

©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.