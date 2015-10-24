High school football player dies after being injured on last play of game

A high school football player died Friday morning after being injured on the last play of a Thursday night game in Chicago. The Cook County medical examiner's office was expected to perform an autopsy Saturday on Andre Smith, a 17-year-old senior at Bogan High School.

Smith complained of a headache and collapsed after being hit on the last play of his team's game against Chicago Vocational, according to reports. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 6:10 a.m. Friday, the medical examiner's office said. Smith is believed to be the seventh high school football-related death in 2015.

His death comes a little more than a year after Shoreham-Wading River's Tom Cutinella died Oct. 1, 2014, after being injured in a game at Glenn High School.