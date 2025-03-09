France rugby star Antoine Dupont has ruptured knee ligaments and will miss Six Nations finale

France rugby captain Antoine Dupont ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee during the win over Ireland in the Six Nations, denying the superstar scrumhalf the chance to potentially lead his team to the title next weekend.

Dupont gave the update on his condition in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

He was forced off in the 29th minute of France's 42-27 victory on Saturday when his knee buckled inward as Ireland cleared out a ruck. Dupont limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder.

“The heart hurts even more than the knee when you have to leave your teammates before the last step,” Dupont wrote. "I am proud of what we accomplished yesterday and with all my strength with you, you will do it.

“Rupture of the cruciate ligaments. It is the beginning of a new challenge, I will see you in a few months on the pitches.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

France coach Fabien Galthie said after the match in Dublin that his team cited Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter for their alleged roles in the injury to Dupont, a three-time player of the tournament in the Six Nations and, for many, the world's best player.

Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said Dupont’s injury was "just a rugby incident.”

France is assured of being in first place heading into the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, when Les Tricolores take on Scotland in Paris.

Dupont's replacement against Ireland, Maxime Lucu, filled in superbly and could start against Scotland.