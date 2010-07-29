AP source: Oswalt says OK for trade to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says Houston ace Roy Oswalt has agreed to waive his no-trade clause and accept a swap to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The person aware of the trade told The Associated Press that Oswalt must first pass a physical.

Houston is to get pitcher J.A. Happ and at least two prospects from the Phillies.

The two-time NL champion Phillies went into Thursday with a seven-game winning streak. They began the day 3½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.