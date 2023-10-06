Argentina picks Carreras ahead of Sanchez at flyhalf for decisive Rugby World Cup game against Japan

NANTES, France — Argentina picked Santiago Carreras ahead of Nicolas Sanchez at flyhalf for the decisive Rugby World Cup match against Japan on Sunday.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika had a big choice to make at No. 10 after Sanchez kicked seven out of seven in his 100th test to become the Pumas’ all-time leading point-scorer at the World Cup in the 59-5 win over Chile on Saturday.

However, Carreras will return against the Brave Blossoms for what is essentially a win-or-go-home match, with both teams having nine points and vying to finish second behind Pool D winner England.

There are 11 changes in total from the Chile game, with only forwards Guido Petti and Marcos Kremer and backs Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti retaining their places.

Kremer and Gonzalez are playing in their fourth straight pool match while prop Francisco Gómez Kodela starts for the first time since their opening-weekend loss to England in Marseille.

Japan's only change from its 28-22 win over Samoa saw Siosaia Fifita replace Jone Naikabula on the left wing.

The Japanese are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight World Cup, after doing so on home soil in 2019.

Lineups:

Japan: Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Jiwon Gu, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.