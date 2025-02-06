Army promotes Tom Theodorakis to fill athletic director vacancy

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army has promoted Tom Theodorakis to fill its athletic director vacancy.

Theodorakis takes over for Mike Buddie, who had been Army’s athletic director for over five years before leaving last month for the same position at TCU.

Theodorakis had worked alongside Buddie since arriving at Army in 2022. He started out as a senior associate athletics director for external operations before being promoted to deputy athletics director for external operations and chief revenue officer in 2024.

“Theo has been an energizing force within Army Athletics and is the ideal candidate to continue leading our NCAA athletic programs,” Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement announcing the move Thursday. “He exemplifies Duty, Honor, Country and will ensure that our cadet athletes who today compete upon the fields of friendly strife are prepared to lead honorably on tomorrow’s battlefields.”

Theodorakis’ roles included working as the sports administrator for the men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse programs and being part of the Army-Navy game steering committee. He was involved in the Michie Stadium preservation project and helped secure the private funding necessary to break ground on the $170 million plan, which is scheduled for completion before the 2026 football season.

Theodorakis previously was a senior associate director of development at Harvard and the associate athletics director for development at Arizona. He graduated from Syracuse and played on the Orange’s 2004 national championship men’s lacrosse team.