2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses
The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft:
1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU, $9.2 million
2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.
3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500
4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida, $8 million
5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.
6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million
7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million
8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500
9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900
10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.
11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000
12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million
13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500
14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.
15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million
16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500
17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.
18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million
19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.
20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million
21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200
22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio, $3.8 million
23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.
24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500
25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill., $2.8 million
26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million
27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla., $3.1 million
28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200
29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va.
30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga., $2.5 million
31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950
32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million
33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million
34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla.
35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.
36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas, $1,847,500
37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa.
38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500
39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500