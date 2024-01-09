Salary Arbitration Eligibles

NEW YORK — The 198 players eligible for salary arbitration. Proposed salaries will be exchanged Friday:

BALTIMORE (13) — Danny Coulombe, lhp; Austin Hays, of; Cole Irvin, lhp; John Means, lhp; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins, of; Ryan O'Hearn, 1b-of; Cionel Pérez, lhp; Anthony Santander, of; Dillon Tate, rhp; Ramón Urías, inf; Jacob Webb, rhp; Tyler Wells, rhp.

BOSTON (4) — Reese McGuire, c; Tyler O'Neill, of; Nick Pivetta, rhp; John Schreiber, rhp.

CHICAGO (7) — Dylan Cease, rhp; Garrett Crochet, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Michael Soroka, rhp; Touki Toussaint, rhp; Andrew Vaughn, 1b.

CLEVELAND (7) — Scott Barlow, rhp; Shane Bieber, rhp; Sam Hentges, lhp; James Karinchak, rhp; Triston McKenzie, rhp; Josh Naylor, 1b; Nick Sandlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Akil Baddoo, of; Casey Mize, rhp; Jake Rogers, c; Tarik Skubal, lhp.

HOUSTON (7) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Maurico Dubón, inf-of; Luis H. Garcia, rhp; Chas McCormick, of; Kyle Tucker, of; José Urquidy, rhp; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (5) — Nick Anderson, rhp; Kris Bubic, lhp; Carlos Hernández, rhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Kyle Wright, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Griffin Canning, rhp; José Quijada, lhp; Luis Rengifo, 2b; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; José Suarez, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.

MINNESOTA (7) — Jorge Alcalá, rhp; Willi Castro, of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Nick Gordon, of-inf; Ryan Jeffers, c; Alex Kirilloff, 1b-of; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Trent Grisham, of; Clay Holmes, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; Clarke Schmidt, rhp; Juan Soto, of; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Jose Trevino, c; Alex Verdugo, of.

OAKLAND (2) — Paul Blackburn, rhp; Seth Brown, of.

SEATTLE (7) — Ty France, 1b; Logan Gilbert, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; Josh Rojas, 3b; Trent Thornton, rhp; Justin Topa, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (10) — Jason Adam, rhp; Shawn Armstrong, rhp; Randy Arozarena, of; Aaron Civale, rhp; Zack Littell, rhp; Shane McClanahan, lhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Colin Poche, lhp; Harold Ramírez, of; Drew Rasmussen, rhp.

TEXAS (8) — Brock Burke, lhp; Dane Dunning, rhp; Adolis García, of; Jonah Heim, c; Jonathan Hernández, rhp; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Josh Sborz, rhp; Leody Taveras, of.

TORONTO (12) — Cavan Biggio, 2b; Génesis Cabrera, lhp; Santiago Espinal, 2b; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Danny Jansen, c; Alejandro Kirk, c; Tim Mayza, lhp; Nate Pearson, rhp; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Erik Swanson, rhp; Daulton Varsho, of.