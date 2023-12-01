SportsBaseball

Edgar Martinez Designated Hitter Award

By The Associated Press

2023 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2022 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2021 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2020 - Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta)

2019 - Nelson Cruz (Minnesota)

2018 - Khris Davis (Oakland)

2017 - Nelson Cruz (Seattle)

2016 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2015 - Kendrys Morales (Kansas City)

2014 - Victor Martinez (Detroit)

2013 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2012 - Billy Butler (Kansas City)

2011 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2010 - Vladimir Guerrero (Texas)

2009 - Adam Lind (Toronto)

2008 - Aubrey Huff (Baltimore)

2007 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2006 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2005 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2004 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2003 - David Ortiz (Boston)

2002 - Ellis Burks (Cleveland)

2001 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

2000 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1999 - Rafael Palmeiro (Texas)

1998 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1997 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1996 - Paul Molitor (Minnesota)

1995 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1994 - Not awarded

1993 - Paul Molitor (Toronto)

1992 - Dave Winfield (Toronto)

1991 - Chili Davis (Minnesota)

1990 - Dave Parker (Milwaukee)

1989 - Dave Parker (Oakland)

