Edgar Martinez Designated Hitter Award
2023 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2022 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2021 - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2020 - Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta)
2019 - Nelson Cruz (Minnesota)
2018 - Khris Davis (Oakland)
2017 - Nelson Cruz (Seattle)
2016 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2015 - Kendrys Morales (Kansas City)
2014 - Victor Martinez (Detroit)
2013 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2012 - Billy Butler (Kansas City)
2011 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2010 - Vladimir Guerrero (Texas)
2009 - Adam Lind (Toronto)
2008 - Aubrey Huff (Baltimore)
2007 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2006 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2005 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2004 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2003 - David Ortiz (Boston)
2002 - Ellis Burks (Cleveland)
2001 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
2000 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1999 - Rafael Palmeiro (Texas)
1998 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1997 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1996 - Paul Molitor (Minnesota)
1995 - Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1994 - Not awarded
1993 - Paul Molitor (Toronto)
1992 - Dave Winfield (Toronto)
1991 - Chili Davis (Minnesota)
1990 - Dave Parker (Milwaukee)
1989 - Dave Parker (Oakland)