Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 25 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.:

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (2) — Signed Kenta Maeda, rhp, Minnesota, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Andrew Chafin, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $4.75 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Singed Victor Caratino, c, Milwaukee, to a $12 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Signed Will Smith, lhp, Texas, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Seth Lugo, rhp, San Diego, to a $45 million, three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Luis García, rhp, San Diego, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Re-signed Chris Devenski, to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (2) — Signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Atlanta, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Mahle, rhp, Minnesota, to a $22 million, two-year contract.