Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 47 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

BOSTON (1) — Signed Lucas Giolito, rhp, Cleveland, to a $38.5 million, two-year contract.

CHICAGO (2) — Signed Chris Flexen, rhp, Colorado, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; Signed Martín Maldonado, c, Houston, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (1) — Signed Austin Hedges, c, Texas, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (4) — Signed Kenta Maeda, rhp, Minnesota, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Andrew Chafin, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $4.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jack Flaherty, rhp, Baltimore, to a $14 million, one-year contract; signed Shelby Miller, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Singed Victor Caratino, c, Milwaukee, to a $12 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Signed Will Smith, lhp, Texas, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Seth Lugo, rhp, San Diego, to a $45 million, three-year contract; signed Chris Stratton, rhp, Texas, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, San Diego, to a $32 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Luis García, rhp, San Diego, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — SIgned Mitch Garver, c, Texas, to a $24 million, two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Re-signed Chris Devenski, to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (3) — Signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Atlanta, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Mahle, rhp, Minnesota, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Shane Greene, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract.

TORONTO (2) — Re-signed Kevin Kiermaier, of, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, ss-of, New York Yankees, to a $15 million, two-year contract.