Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 17 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.:

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Kenta Maeda, rhp, Minnesota, to a $24 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Singed Victor Caratino, c, Milwaukee, to a $12 million, two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Re-signed Chris Devenski, to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (1) — Signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Atlanta, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.