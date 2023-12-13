Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez will miss 2024 season after undergoing right elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow.

The team announced Rodríguez had surgery Tuesday after he was injured taking a swing while playing in the Dominican Republic. The estimated recovery time is 10-12 months.

The 23-year-old Rodríguez is considered a major part of the Pirates' future after making his major league debut in July. He hit .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 57 games.

Rodríguez is a work in progress as a receiver but did throw out nine of 30 potential base stealers.

The Pirates had expected Rodríguez to take on the bulk of the catching load in 2024. Now, they'll likely turn to former top overall draft pick Henry Davis, Jason Delay and perhaps recently signed Ali Sanchez behind the plate.

Davis spent most of his 2023 rookie season playing right field. Sanchez signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.