Aaron Judge says baby daughter will motivate him 'to stay on top of my game'

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge feels extra motivation to play well — for his baby daughter.

Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck, gave birth to Nora Rose Judge on Jan. 27.

“Having the chance to have her grow up and watch me do what I love, if there's any way I can inspire her through playing this game to do something special, that’s that’s going to be pretty cool,” the New York Yankees captain said Monday following his first spring training workout.

“I’m getting older," he added. “I don’t want to be the old man here in a couple of years, so I got to stay on top of my game. So she’s definitely going to motivate me, definitely keep me on my toes. and it’s going to be a fun couple of years, that’s for sure.”

Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, won his second AL MVP award in three years after leading the major leagues last season with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks. He hit .322 as New York reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

“Getting to the dance and then losing out on it definitely is a lot worse than not even getting in,” Judge said. “So guys are motivated. Guys are ready to go.”

Judge hit third last year behind Juan Soto, who left as a free agent for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets.

“I wasn’t too surprised by it. I think that’s where he wanted to be. I think that's where is best for him and his family,” Judge said. “He got a pretty nice deal over there. I mean, you can’t say no to that. But I’m happy for you.”

Judge naturally took issue with Soto's conclusion that he could win more with the Mets.

“That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him,” Judge said. “He’s going to be in a great spot. It’s going to be great having him in the town. We're going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”