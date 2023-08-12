Abreu, Maton land on injured list for Houston Astros

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the injured list Saturday.

Abreu was placed on the 10-day list with lumbar spine inflammation retroactive to Thursday. Maton went on the 15-day list after taking a line drive in the right elbow off the bat of Los Angeles Angels third baseman Eduardo Escobar in the ninth inning Friday night.

Abreu said that he received two Cortisone shots in his back Friday and that he was feeling better. He said he hoped his stint on the injured list would be short and added that he's been dealing with this issue off and on for most of the season.

“Yeah, I felt it at the beginning of the season,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “I felt some pain there in the back but it was something I just thought it was normal, and it went away a little bit. Right before the All-Star break I felt it again. ... and it went away. But the last time I felt it, it just kept getting worse and worse. And unfortunately, I don’t really feel that comfortable to be able to compete. Don't feel comfortable to play. So this is something we had to do.”

Abreu has underperformed in the first year of a three-year $58.5 million contract, hitting just .234 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs. He went 2 for 21 on Houston’s recent seven-game road trip.

He wouldn't blame his performance on the injury.

“Trust me, this isn’t really a justification for the hitter I’ve been the last four months,” he said.

Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu fields a groundout by Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Jon Singleton was filling in for Abreu at first base for a third straight game Saturday, but manager Dusty Baker said he'd likely use several different players at the position while Abreu is out.

The Astros recalled infielder David Hensley and left-hander Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land to take the two spots on the roster.

