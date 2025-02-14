SportsBaseball

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. says he has almost fully recovered from ACL surgery

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, walks off the field...

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, walks off the field with a trainer after being injured while running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Ronald Acuña says he has almost completely recovered after tearing his left ACL while playing for the Atlanta Braves last May.

Speaking almost exclusively in English even with a Spanish-language interpreter standing next to him, the 2023 NL MVP estimated his knee at 90-95%.

“I feel great,” Acuña said Friday. “When they tell me I need to be there that day, I'll be there.”

Acuña injured his left knee last May 26 on a stolen-base attempt at Pittsburgh and had surgery June 4 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache,

Acuña tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, had surgery with ElAttrache 11 days later and missed the Braves' run to their first World Series title since 1995. He returned on April 28, 2022, after missing Atlanta’s first 19 games.

Acuña hit .337 with 41 home runs and 106 RBIs in his MVP season, leading the major leagues with 73 stolen bases.

“We think getting him back is going to be big," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said.

Compared to his previous experience with an ACL, Acuna said he “would feel more stable.”

More MLB news

Nathaniel Lowe and Washington Nationals argue final salary arbitration case of the year
Inside the Yankees' renovated spring training home
D-backs, righty Kendall Graveman agree to $1.35 million, 1-year deal, AP source says
Strength in numbers: New Red Sox righty Walker Buehler sees club joining trend of Dodgers2m read
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. says he has almost fully recovered from ACL surgery

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only